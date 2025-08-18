Uganda sets sights on India's growing tourism market

Uganda has set in motion an ambitious plan to position itself as a top tourist destination for the booming Indian travel market, which sends tens of millions of outbound travelers across the globe each year.

Spearheading this renewed drive is Uganda’s High Commission in New Delhi, which recently partnered with a group of eminent Indian tour operators on a 10-day familiarisation trip across the country. The goal: to offer a firsthand taste of Uganda’s unmatched natural beauty and cultural richness—and turn those experiences into thousands more Indian arrivals.

“India is currently our leading source of tourists outside East Africa,” said Uganda’s High Commissioner to India, Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, during a press briefing in Kampala on June 6. “We receive about 37,000 Indian visitors annually. With the right effort, that number can grow significantly.”

The 10-day Fam Trip took the Indian travel agents from Uganda’s celebrated national parks to its hidden cultural gems. What they saw, Ambassador Kikafunda says, left a lasting impression.

“These tour operators were all so impressed,” she said. “They now return to India not just with memories, but with powerful stories to tell. They are going to inform their clients—and many others—to come visit the Pearl of Africa.”

Despite its ecological wealth, ranging from endangered mountain gorillas to majestic waterfalls and expansive savannahs, Uganda has long underinvested in marketing its tourism assets. Ambassador Kikafunda admits as much, but insists that era is coming to an end.

“The government has woken up. It’s now investing in marketing and improving infrastructure like roads,” she said, urging the private sector to also step up, especially in expanding hospitality offerings.

Tourism, she emphasized, is no longer a luxury sector but a strategic economic pillar. “Our neighbours are reaping big. Sometimes we have even better attractions than them. But we are now entering the tourism industry aggressively.”

She underscored the sector’s role in Uganda’s broader economic vision to expand its GDP tenfold—from $50 billion to $500 billion—by 2040. “To achieve that, everyone must do their part. As missions abroad, we are focusing on tourism, trade, investment, mining and technology. But for the High Commission in New Delhi, tourism is our top priority.”

India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, is home to a massive and increasingly mobile middle class. According to the Deputy High Commissioner of India to Uganda, Mr Jitender Singh Negi, the potential for growth is immense.

“India has more than 30 million outbound travelers each year,” he noted. “The 37,000 Indians currently visiting Uganda could easily become 100,000 or more, if Uganda stays committed to this path.”

Mr Francis Nyende, the Marketing Manager at the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), echoed this optimism. He said UTB has laid out a clear strategy to attract more Indian travelers—one that includes increasing Uganda’s visibility, forming new alliances with Indian travel agencies, diversifying the country’s tourism products, and encouraging Indian investment in tourism infrastructure

“In 2023 alone, over 25 million Indians travelled abroad. By 2026, that figure is projected to hit 35 million. Uganda must be ready—and we are,” Nyende said.

UTB is also planning a full-fledged Uganda-India Travel Campaign, a major 2026 roadshow in India, and collaborative ventures with the Indian film industry to spur film tourism.

“We want Uganda to be top of mind for Indian travelers,” Nyende said. “Beyond gorillas and safaris, we offer vibrant culture, unforgettable adventure, and warm hospitality that truly sets us apart.”

As Uganda moves to claim its rightful share of one of the world’s most lucrative travel markets, this campaign marks more than just a marketing exercise—it’s a strategic pivot. And for a country with as much to offer as Uganda, it might just be the beginning of a tourism renaissance.



