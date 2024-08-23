Uganda sets up emergency health centre in Karamoja to tackle disease outbreaks

The Ministry of Health has set up a public health emergency operation centre in Karamoja to support the sub-region in handling disease outbreaks.

Dr John Baptist Waniaye, the commissioner for Emergency Health Services at the ministry, said currently, the emergency centre, which is based at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, will help the 126 health facilities in the sub-region meet the population's health needs.

"This centre will be crucial in our efforts to respond swiftly to health crises and prevent the spread of diseases like measles and anthrax," Dr Waniaye said at the launch.

Dr Stephen Pande, the director of Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, explained how the facility will operate.

“According to its design, the referral pathway for managing disease outbreaks will begin at the village level, ensuring that cases are quickly identified and managed,” he said.

Dr Pande added that the facility will enhance communication and collaboration among relevant stakeholders, which is essential to successfully manage and contain outbreaks

The operation centre will have medical teams such as a paediatrician, a medical officer, a nutritionist, a critical care nurse, and an infection prevention and control (IPC) trained nurse. It will collaborate closely with regional stakeholders and the Ministry of Health to identify and manage disease outbreaks at the village level.

Mr Paul Lotee Komol, the Kotido District Chairman, appealed to the government to support the centre.

“While this centre is a positive step, it will only be effective if the government commits to fully funding it and ensuring that resources reach the grassroots,” he said.

Karamoja due to insecurity occasioned by cattle rustling and its proximity to the Kenyan border, has suffered an outbreak of diseases such as measles and anthrax yet the health facilities are not fully equipped to handle the emergencies.