Uganda shines at Paris world tourism fair

Uganda has joined the world in Paris, France, for the opening of the International French Travel Market (IFTM) Top Resa, one of the largest global tourism and hospitality fairs.

The three-day event, which commenced on September 23 at Porte de Versailles, attracted thousands of tour professionals, including tour operators, airlines, hoteliers, and investors.

Kampala is represented by the Uganda Mission in Paris, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), tour operators, and hoteliers. Under the campaign dubbed "Explore Uganda – The Pearl of Africa," the delegation is showcasing Uganda's top attractions, including gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, white-water rafting on the Nile, Uganda's unique culture, world-class coffee, and even the country's celebrated Uganda Waragi.

Ugandan Ambassador to Paris, Doreen Ruth Amule, said the exhibition is part of Kampala's broader strategy to promote the Pearl of Africa to the world.

"Europe remains one of the best markets for tourism, and Uganda's visibility there is critical for growing arrivals and boosting the sector's contribution to the economy," she said.

Tourism has been identified as one of the four anchor sectors under Uganda's Vision 2040, alongside agro-industrialization, knowledge-based industries, and oil and gas. Ugandan exhibitors are optimistic about the outcomes of the Paris world tourism fair 2025.

Paul Ssekizibu, the director of Bantu Africa Travel, noted that gorilla trekking continues to be Uganda's biggest selling point, as no other destination offers such a unique experience. He said Ugandan tour operators are also using the platform to engage airlines to ease connectivity and encourage more travelers to choose Uganda.

Faruk Busulwa of Adventure Vacations echoed the optimism, saying Uganda is easy to market because it boasts ten national parks, four wildlife reserves, and a rich cultural heritage that, when combined with the hospitality of Ugandans, makes the country "unstoppable" as a tourism destination.

Uganda's participation at IFTM Paris comes at a time when the tourism sector is showing strong recovery. International arrivals rose by 7.7 per cent in 2024, reaching over 1.37 million visitors and generating more than $1.2 billion in earnings. Domestic tourism also reached record highs, while the sector created over 810,000 direct jobs.

The government has committed significant investment toward further growth, with over Shs430 billion allocated in the Financial Year 2025/26 for tourism development, alongside larger investments in roads, security, ICT, and hospitality infrastructure. The government's ambition is to grow the economy ten-fold – from about $50 billion in 2025 to $500 billion by 2040.

Achieving this will require stronger collaboration across the tourism value chain, innovation in product offerings, and strategic marketing in high-value markets. Platforms like IFTM are therefore essential for building partnerships and positioning Uganda globally.



