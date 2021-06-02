Uganda shines in global CSOs ranking

Ranking Acode among the top 100 public policy research organisations in the world is a very important recognition. It is a testimony of the good work that the organisation is doing in the country,” Prof Winston Muhwezi, director of research at Acode.

Ugandan public policy research organisations have ranked high in the prestigious 2020 Global Go To Think Tank Index (GGTTI) ratings released recently.

The rankings are based on the assessment of the organisations’ ability to produce high-quality policy research and shape popular and elite opinions and actions for the public good.

GGTTI is the leading resource for ranking think tanks globally, which is led by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Programme (TTCSP) of America’s Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

Up to 3,974 university faculty and administrators, journalists, policymakers, think tank scholars and executives and donors from every region participated, according to the Lauder Institute of The University of Pennsylvania.

TTCSP works with leading scholars and practitioners from think tanks and universities in a variety of collaborative efforts and programmes and produces the annual GGTTI that ranks the world’s leading think tanks in a variety of categories.

The Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (Acode) was ranked the best think tank on the continent in the category of “Top Think Tanks by Special Achievement (Best Advocacy Campaign 2020).”

It was ranked fifth after four organisations in Europe, according to the report from TTCSP that this newspaper saw last week. A total of 92 think tanks were assessed globally in that category.

Acode is an independent public policy research and advocacy think tank based in Uganda, which focuses on policy research and analysis, policy outreach and capacity building. It was registered in the country in 1999.

The think tank has for the ninth time been ranked among the top 100 think tanks in the world by TTCSP.

Prof Winston Muhwezi, the director of research at Acode, said:

In the category of Top Think Tanks in the Sub-Saharan Africa category, Acode was ranked 18th out of 94 think tanks.

Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR), was ranked 70th out of 92 think tanks (Best Advocacy Campaign 2020 category), making it one of the two organisations in the country to appear in the prestigious ranking.

Established in 1948 as more or less the research arm of the colonial state at Makerere University, the institute has risen to become one of the most influential think tanks in the country in line with social research.

The other three organisations from Uganda in the prestigious ranking were Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC) at 26th position, Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR) at 35th position, and Africa Freedom of Information Centre (64th).

Established in 1993, the EPRC is Uganda’s leading think tank in economics and development policy oriented research and policy analysis and its influence is felt globally. It is also based at Makerere University.

On the other hand, AFIC is a pan-African, membership-based civil society network and resource centre promoting the right of access to information, transparency and accountability across Africa. It was registered in Uganda in 2010.

The organisation supports national advocacy with comparative research, capacity strengthening, and technical support. In addition, AFIC does advocacy and monitors treaty compliance and implementation.

The best organisation in the category was the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD) found in South Africa, followed by Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA).

