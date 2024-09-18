Uganda signs Africa water agreement

Uganda has solidified its position as a hub for water and sanitation management in Africa by signing a historic host agreement with the African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA).

The agreement establishes the African Water and Sanitation Academy (AWASA) in Uganda, marking a significant milestone in the continent's water sector.

The agreement was signed yesterday by Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen Abubakar Jeje Odongo, and AfWASA president, Dr Silver Mugisha, during a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.

Gen Odongo expressed pride in hosting AWASA through the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), highlighting the alignment with Uganda’s commitment to improving water and sanitation services.

“Hosting the AWASA academy is a source of pride for Uganda. We have followed AfWASA’s activities closely and appreciate NWSC’s leadership in this initiative, "he said.

He praised NWSC as a model for utilities across the region and voiced confidence in the Ministry of Water and Environment's ability to provide strategic support for AWASA’s success. Gen Odongo reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to supporting the academy's objectives.

Dr Mugisha commended the Ugandan government for its backing, saying: “We appreciate the government’s approval and commitment to hosting AWASA. This partnership highlights Uganda’s dedication to capacity building in the water and sanitation sector across Africa.”

He further noted that the government's support was key in making the academy a reality.

Dr Mugisha emphasised that AWASA will focus on developing leadership and promoting change management in the water and sanitation sector.

“The sector’s growth is not only about knowledge but also about the mindset and skills of its leaders. AWASA will improve leadership capabilities, aligning with Africa’s goal of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6),” he said.

The academy will serve as a centre of excellence managed from AfWASA’s secretariat in Côte d'Ivoire. It will offer training and capacity-building programmes to water and sanitation professionals across the continent.

President Museveni is expected to officially launch AWASA during the African Water and Sanitation Association Congress and Exhibition in 2025, an event that is anticipated to attract more than 2,000 delegates and exhibitors globally.

Dr Mugisha also noted that Uganda was chosen as the host due to its strategic location and expertise in water management. The NWSC will house AWASA’s coordination hub at its International Resource Centre in Kampala.

Ms Oliver Gosso, the AfWASA’s executive director, who participated virtually in the ceremony, hailed the agreement as a “major breakthrough” for Africa’s water and sanitation sector.