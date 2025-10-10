Uganda, Somalia ink deals to boost trade, regional stability

Uganda and Somalia on Wednesday signed three new memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key sectors.

The agreements were signed in Kampala, Uganda's capital, during the second Joint Permanent Commission meeting between the two countries, covering security, education and sports, immigration, and labour.

Officials said the new pacts are expected to bolster regional trade, mobility, and stability.

According to government officials, the MoUs will create new opportunities in education, migration, and labour, alongside future collaboration in security, health, and refugee affairs.

One of the agreements focuses on protecting the rights of Ugandan citizens working in Somalia and establishing legal employment pathways for Ugandan teachers, health professionals, and other skilled workers. Uganda currently has more than 20,000 citizens employed in Somalia.

The two-day meeting was co-chaired by John Mulimba, Uganda's minister of state for foreign affairs in charge of regional cooperation, and Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, Somalia's minister of education.

In a joint communique, the ministers commended the "fraternal relations" between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, and the free movement of people to improve livelihoods.

"The two sides expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen cooperation to facilitate trade, investment, and people-to-people connections," the communique read.

The meeting brought together senior government officials, business leaders, and private sector representatives from both countries to review progress in bilateral cooperation and explore new opportunities.