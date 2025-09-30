Uganda, Somalia to sign deals at 2nd JPC Summit

Uganda and Somalia will sign three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) at the Second Joint Permanent Commission (JPC), Investment and Business Summit in Kampala from October 7 to 8. President Museveni and his Somalia counterpart, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, are expected to grace the summit under the theme: “Promoting Uganda-Somalia partnership through trade, investment and tourism, and harnessing opportunities in both countries”. A JPC is a critical agreement between countries aimed at promoting political and economic cooperation initiatives. In 2022, Uganda and Somalia set up a Joint Permanent Commission (JPC), holding its first session in Kampala from August 7 to 8 that year.

Next week’s summit will review the status of implementation of the agreed minutes and MoUs signed in 2022, address any residual non-tariff barriers hindering trade and investment between both countries, and establish an enduring forum for continual discourse on trade and investment, among others. Speaking at the media launch of the summit last week, Prof Sam Tulya Muhika, the head of mission at the Uganda Embassy in Somalia, said the MoUs, “include a MoU on immigration management, education and sports, and bilateral labour agreement. Although we have been cooperating with Somalia in extending our generosity to a number of students to study in Uganda, we don’t have an MoU to formally cover this.”

“Some people say there is no diaspora in Somalia, but there is a huge diaspora of Ugandans in Somalia. They are employed, with a large number of them being security guards, but there are also teachers, lecturers in universities and even doctors. Because it is a different economy and different labour laws from ours, they do get into trouble with their employment, so we need a bilateral labour agreement,” he added. At the inaugural session three years ago, five MoUs were signed, including trade and investment, establishment of a joint permanent council for trade and investment, joint diplomatic and political consultations, defence cooperation, and trade cooperation.

Prof Muhika noted that the JPC will help implement trade and investment agreements, ease the movement of people—including those seeking residency—and support other areas of cooperation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Somalia’s entry into the East African Community (EAC) has aligned trade policies, paving the way for stronger collaboration and mutual benefits for both Ugandans and Somalis. “The summit will formalise this collaboration and provide a ready market for Uganda’s agricultural products, construction materials, services, and highlight its educational institutions.

Similarly, Uganda’s aviation sector will thrive as trade and movement of people increases...,” the ministry stated in a statement released on Wednesday last week. It added: “Generally, the summit is a demonstration of Uganda’s proactive approach to economic and commercial diplomacy and its leadership in championing regional integration for mutual benefit of all EAC and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa member states.” Somalia’s deputy envoy to Uganda, Amb Abdi Latif Ali, thanked Uganda for its support to Somalia.

BACKGROUND

Uganda and Somalia enjoy cordial bilateral relations, with the former being the first country to deploy its troops in Mogadishu in March 2007 under African Union Mission in Somalia.



