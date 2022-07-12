Uganda, South Africa seek to build ties

Uganda and South Africa are seeking to strengthen their relationship by boosting cooperation and bilateral ties in different dominions.

This comes after officials from both countries met at the second session of the Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC) in Kampala yesterday.

“This commission is an important vehicle in further deepening our bilateral ties and to sustain our momentum, it is important that the commission is convened within the agreed framework. It should promote mutual prosperity through trade, investment, and tourism,” Mr Henry Okello-Oryem, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, said while representing Gen Jeje Odong, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The progression should contribute towards eradicating poverty, improving household incomes and creating decent jobs for youth,” he added.

The sessions, which began on July 7, will end today.

The commission will also ensure timely implementation of important areas that have been agreed upon through effective coordination and implementation mechanisms.

Private sector growth

Mr Oryem said it was essential for both countries to encourage the private sector to flourish and continue to do business in both countries.

“We need to encourage more interaction between these countries as the potential is much greater than it is now. We welcome more companies to explore investment opportunities in Uganda as our National Development Plan [NDP] III has identified priority sectors, including agro-industrialisation, petroleum and mineral development as well as tourism,” he said.

“It would be particularly meaningful to see more industries from South Africa engage in value addition [in Uganda] so that they invest in agriculture and minerals where the country is richly endowed,” the minister added.

Ms Naledi Pandor, the Minister for International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa, said the second session should rekindle efforts to further enhance and consolidate the coordinal and fraternal relations between the two countries.

“We need to explore new opportunities that are presented to us by the post Covid-19 global economy with special reference to sectors such as the digital economy, technological innovations, greater use of artificial intelligence and building a stronger services sector. The list is long and we need to act on all of it,” Ms Pandor said.