Uganda, South Sudan launch business forum

Uganda and South Sudan have launched a business forum in pursuit of deeper trade relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the launch of the forum dubbed Uganda-South Sudan Business Forum in Kampala yesterday, Uganda’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Brig Ronnie Balya, said the forum aims to create an enabling platform that allows the two countries’ public and private sectors to discuss business challenges, identify opportunities, share experiences and create business networks.

“The business forum will have a symposium where we shall have discussions on mutual challenges and identify opportunities in each country,” Brig Balya said.

He added that the joint business forum will take place from July 18 to July 20 in Juba, South Sudan under the theme “enhancing bilateral trade and investment through industrialisation and infrastructure development.”

Brig Balya noted that the initiative, supported by the Embassy of South Sudan, ministries of Foreign Affairs and that of Trade, and the private sector in both countries, is the first of its kind since South Sudan got independence in 2011.

He said more than 300 delegates from the two countries are expected to attend the symposium in Juba as other participants follow the discussions online.

He said the forum will target private and public sectors to ensure development of infrastructure such as repairing of roads that connect the two countries, exporting power from Karuma Dam to South Sudan and construction of a railway line from Gulu to Juba to boot cross-border business.

The South Sudan ambassador to Uganda, Mr Simon Micheal Duku, said there are a lot of opportunities in agriculture in South Sudan since the country has vast untilised land.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Vincent Bagire, said Uganda is working with South Sudan so that the business community can utilise the market in Juba.

However, security in South Sudan has remained a threat and it is among the key issues that will be discussed during the forum.