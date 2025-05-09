Uganda to start first-ever national Aquaculture census next week

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), is set to launch the country’s first-ever nationwide aquaculture census next week.

The census will target all districts near water bodies and those with fish farming operations, including fish ponds, pens, cages, tanks, and small farm reservoirs.

Census teams will collect data from districts engaged in aquaculture, assessing fish stocks, farming infrastructure, and technical expertise. The exercise is expected to provide critical baseline information for the sector, capturing details on the number, size, and distribution of fish farms, characteristics of aquaculture households, land use, and production inputs.

UBOS Public Relations Officer, Ms Nancy Agnes Anyango, confirmed the development and outlined the scope of the exercise during a media briefing in Lira City on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

“We are rolling out the aquaculture census. We’ll collect data from all districts involved in fish farming—counting fish in ponds, assessing infrastructure, and evaluating expertise levels,” she said.

For years, Uganda’s fish farmers have grappled with challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, limited investment, and outdated techniques. Without accurate data, both policymakers and investors have found it difficult to address these challenges and fully unlock the sector’s potential.

Ms Anyango emphasized that the census will help the government map fish farms, assess production levels, and analyze farming practices. The data collected will inform policy, attract investment, and support sustainable fish farming for improved food security and economic growth.

“Under the census, we’ll examine farm characteristics, identify fish species, evaluate production facilities, and assess the labor force in aquaculture,” she added. “Once the census is complete, UBOS will publish its findings and work with policymakers to implement reforms.”

Revitalizing Uganda’s Aquaculture sector

Mr Solomon Eimu, the fisheries officer for Lira District, said the census could play a vital role in revitalizing aquaculture in northern Uganda.

“This initiative will provide critical statistics about our fish farmers, their enterprises, and production capacities. I encourage all farmers to cooperate with the enumerators during the exercise,” he said.

Mr Eimu also expressed concern over declining fish stocks in Uganda’s lakes, underscoring the importance of aquaculture in ensuring national food security.

“While aquaculture is still in its early stages, this census will provide planners with essential insights to support the sector’s development,” he added.

Ms Fionah Achayo, a fish farmer in Lira City, welcomed the census but urged authorities to go beyond data collection.

“We need real investment, improved infrastructure, better access to quality fish feeds, and training programs to enhance farming practices,” she said.



