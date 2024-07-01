Uganda starts diaspora mapping to boost domestic growth, safeguard remittances

Uganda has commenced a diaspora mapping exercise to explore the potential in its overseas nationals in a bid to contribute to the development of the East African country, senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs, Abby Walusimbi has said.

On Sunday, the top Ugandan diplomat and several government officials departed Kampala for the foreign mission which is due to start this week in California, Massachusetts, Texas and Illinois in America, among other states.

“The goal is to establish demographics, understand the size, distribution and characteristics of the Ugandan diaspora as well as gathering data for informing policy formulation and programs to engage diaspora communities,” Walusimbi told Monitor before departure.

Official government data suggests that there are more than 4million Ugandans living outside their country

Whilst not all these people are actively maintaining links with Uganda, a significant proportion is active in supporting the development of the country with diaspora community remittances topping $1.42 billion in 2022, a 13.4% increase from the previous year.

“Diaspora investments in agribusiness, educations, tourism, export promotion, commercial diplomacy and other sectors have contributed to Uganda’s economic growth and job creation tremendously,” Walusimbi said, noting that they are looking to cement or even improve such gains.

According to him, the mapping is also intended to “offer deliberate government attention and support for the country’s diaspora populations to overcome hard hitting challenges on foreign soil.”

From the US, the Ugandan contingent will proceed to Toronto and Ottawa in Canada, where they will meet several diaspora chapters to assess and explore immediate and long-term needs that can inform corresponding action.

From North America, the exercise will also be conducted on the European continental bloc in addition to Asia and Oceania, per a schedule to be announced in coming days.

US based Ugandan communications officer Sharon Nirere said the purpose of the mapping aligns with her aspirations for personal growth and development of Uganda’s economy.

“Most of the problems we face are not addressed because they are always unknown to our home government. I’m optimistic that the mapping will come with solutions to problems we face such as misuse of our remittances, racial abuse, lack of documentation and zero access to critical social services,” she said in a zoom interview.

Over the past years, the Presidency, has showed strong commitment in alleviating the suffering of the Ugandan diaspora, further creating the Ambassador Walusimbi-led office specifically designated for diaspora concerns.

“We want to grasp the best way for knowledge transfer and innovation while we also build social, cultural, and economic connections between the diaspora communities and their country of origin,” the diplomat said as he backed the mapping.