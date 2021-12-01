Prime

Uganda strikes 4 ADF bases

In August 2021, President Museveni said he had been waiting for consent from DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi before the UPDF could launch an offensive against the deadly ADF rebel outfit. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  TABU BUTAGIRA

  • One source says Uganda’s infantry was by yesterday afternoon advancing to the bombed sites for close combat with ADF fighters.

The Ugandan military yesterday bombed two locations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), one of which highly-placed security sources said targeted the headquarters of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and its commander Musa Baluku.

