Uganda submits candidature for Universal Postal Union membership

Uganda has submitted her candidature for membership to the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Council of Administration for the 2025-2029 cycle.

This was formally made at a briefing by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Diplomatic Corps in Kampala, presided over by Ambassador John L. Mugerwa, the Head of the International Legal and Social Affairs (ILSA), who represented the Permanent Secretary, Mr Bagiire Vincent Waiswa.

While making Uganda’s case before representatives from the diplomatic corps, regional partners, representatives of international organisations and key stakeholders in Kampala, Ambassador Mugerwa highlighted the country’s “extensive experience in multilateral cooperation” and “longstanding contributions to global postal governance”.

“Uganda’s candidacy reflects a commitment to regional equity, sustainable development, and reform within the UPU,” Ambassador Mugerwa said on August 27, noting that the country’s objective is to ensure that no member country, particularly those in the developing world, is left behind.

Ambassador Mugerwa further reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to multilateralism, regional inclusiveness, and consensus-building, calling upon the international community, development partners, and member states to support Uganda’s candidature during the 28th UPU Congress in Dubai next month.

Through programmes supported by the UPU, Uganda has enhanced its postal infrastructure with new delivery vehicles, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment, and advanced tracking systems, while also benefiting from technical assistance that has strengthened operational efficiency and service reliability.

“Uganda’s commitment to E-commerce, trade facilitation, and digital transformation was also highlighted. Integration of the UPU Postal Customs Declaration System with domestic platforms, as well as adoption of Smart Post initiatives, has enabled Posta Uganda to provide seamless cross-border services and enhance the country’s role as a regional postal hub,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads in part.

The Postmaster-General, Mr James Arinaitwe, emphasised that the Postal Service continues to play a vital role in promoting business, financial inclusion, and social connectivity, noting that in the past year alone, Posta Uganda exchanged over 79 tons of items globally and received 229 tons of packages, showcasing its impact on both trade and citizen engagement.

Mr Fred Otunnu, the Acting Executive Director Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), reaffirmed their support for Uganda’s candidature, highlighting the importance of ensuring quality service delivery, fair competition, and infrastructure development in the communications sector.

“The UCC remains committed to modernising the communications landscape, expanding national coverage, and safeguarding consumers, while fostering innovation that strengthens Uganda’s role in regional and global connectivity,” said Mr Otunnu.

The briefing, which brought together representatives from the diplomatic corps, regional partners, representatives of international organisations and key stakeholders, underscored Uganda’s track record in influencing global postal policy, including the remuneration system for postal operators, modernising postal products and services, and advancing digital postal innovations.

The meeting also provided a platform for international partners to voice their support for Uganda, with several diplomatic representatives expressing support for the country’s bid for the UPU Council membership.

Uganda’s bid for the UPU Council of Administration Chairmanship reflects not only its national interest but also its determination to champion the aspirations of the Global South and strengthen the resilience of the global postal system.







