Uganda suffers inadequacy of honest citizens, cleric says

A Catholic cleric has urged youth in Uganda to embrace honesty in their lives, arguing that the country suffers from inadequacy of citizens with such a virtue.

Speaking during a blessing mass for senior four candidates of Brain Set High School in Kyerima village, Wabwoko Sub-County, Kayunga District on Monday, the Rev, Fr. James Ssebunnya, the assistant parish priest of Kitimbwa Parish said that many Ugandans have got degrees and other academic documents but noted that they are not using them to promote the wellbeing of society but to steal public funds.

“The world is thirsting for honest people. You will compete well in the job market when you stand out in honesty and integrity. Do the right thing, even when no one is seeing you. This will make you desirable. God gives wisdom to those who ask, as Solomon did. May he give you wisdom so as to survive in this cruel world,” Fr. Ssebunnya remarked.

The cleric also asked them to strive and acquire knowledge to uplift and change society for the better but not to harm others.

“Some people are using the knowledge they acquired to manufacture nuclear weapons which are destructive to our society. Use the knowledge to change the society you live in like teaching farmers modern farming methods,” he said.

He emphasized the need to live exemplary lives and use the long holiday after their final exams, to acquire more skills that would make them useful citizens.

Fr Ssebunnya also asked them to continue praying to God for wisdom and good health.