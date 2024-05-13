Uganda surprised, failed us on anti-gay law – EU envoy

The Head of the Delegation of the European Union in Uganda has expressed disappointment with the government over the anti-homosexuality law, which he said discriminates against members of the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

Mr Jan Sadek, the EU ambassador to Uganda while celebrating the EU Day last Friday at his residence in Kampala, asked Uganda to repeal the law.

“As I have explained, the European Union is built on certain values. We believe in equality and the inherent dignity of every human being. Knowing Ugandans as decent and fair-minded people, I would have thought we indeed shared these values. But, to my surprise and disappointment, the Parliament of Uganda, supported by foreign actors, last year adopted the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, which discriminates against a group of its citizens, simply because of who they are. I appeal to Uganda, as a friend and partner, to push back on prejudice and heal this self-inflicted wound to the country’s reputation,” Ambassador Sadek said.

Uganda has had a fallout with the major Western powers, including the US, Canada and the UK, over the anti-gay law.

The Constitutional Court about a month ago dismissed a petition by opponents of the anti-gay law, who have since run to the Supreme Court to have the law quashed.

Mr Sadek, however, said constructive engagements have been held with government officials to ensure that the rights of the LGBTQ communities are protected.

“I am also thankful to the government for the dialogue we have on this and other human rights concerns, such as the detained and missing NUP supporters,” he said.

Region peace and security

Mr Sadek said Uganda has on the other hand played a prominent role in the region as the provider of peace and security. He said such efforts help in regional stability and security.

“We appreciate Uganda’s role in regional peace and security, including as a principal troop-contributing country. As a leading partner for security and defence, the EU supports the efforts to bring stability to the Great Lakes region, the Horn of Africa, and the Sudan. I have noted, as an example of your engagement that the Chief of Defence Forces just met with his counterparts from Rwanda and DR Congo. We are looking forward to having Uganda represented at the Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels later this month,” he noted.

Mr Sadek said Europe Day presents an excellent opportunity to look closer at the EU-Uganda partnership, which he described as “a rich and multifaceted one - that embraces the government sphere, civil society, businesses, culture, and media and reaches all corners of this country.”

He commended Uganda for its generous and progressive refugee policy and affirmed the EU's commitment as a reliable partner in supporting refugees and host communities in the country.

Global insecurity

Ambassador Sadek said as the EU celebrates 74 years of existence, freedom and democracy face challenges, both globally and inside the Union.

“Since February 2022, our security has been threatened by the Russian aggression in Ukraine. The response from the European Union and its Member States has been swift, united, and strong, countering the imperialism and colonialism on the Russian side. In the end, Ukraine has a future inside the European Union, and as a symbol for our solidarity, the Ukrainian flag is flying here alongside the EU one,” he said.

Ms Jessica Alupo, the Vice President, who represented President Museveni, said Uganda is committed to working with the EU and other development partners.

She said Uganda has had a long and cordial relationship with the EU and congratulated the union for celebrating severe decades of existence.