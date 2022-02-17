Uganda suspends International Coffee Organisation membership

Uganda has announced a two-year suspension of its membership from the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) in attempt to pressurise the organisation to address its concerns as a coffee producing country.

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • Uganda has been trading its coffee under the 2007 ICO agreement, which stakeholders say does not favour farmers and other players.

