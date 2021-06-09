Uganda suspends prison visits over Covid-19 surge

By XINHUA More by this Author

Mr Johnson Byabashaija, commissioner-general of prisons has suspended all prison visits over surging cases of Covid-19.

"All visitations to prisons are suspended with immediate effect, regardless of Covid-19 vaccination status or testing certificate," Byabashaija said in a statement.

He said the admissions of new prisoners will continue at the current new reception centers and new inmates will be reintegrated after 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

"The current court procedures will continue and in addition, prisoners will be taken to court on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Further guidelines will be provided," said Byabashaija.

President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday reintroduced some of the previous lockdown measures aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic in the country for the next 42 days.

As of Wednesday, Uganda had registered 54,669 Covid-19 cases, with 47,760 recoveries and 388 deaths since the first case was reported in March last year, according to the ministry of health figures.