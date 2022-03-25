Uganda takes over as new Africa Codex coordinator 

Uganda has officially assumed office as the new coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Organisation/World Health Organisation (FAO/WHO) Coordinating Committee for Africa (CCAFRICA), taking over from Kenya.

Dr Maritim Kimutai, the director of Kenya Dairy Board, handed over office to Mr Hakim Mufumbiro, the head of Food and Agricultural Standards at Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), during the CCAFRICA Strategic Meeting in Entebbe on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, the UNBS executive director, Mr David Livingstone Ebiru, said Africa had acknowledged the need to streamline standardisation in all sectors of the economy by focussing on developing food and agricultural-related standards in relation to products meant for export from East Africa.

“The purpose of the meeting is to harmonise the national, regional and international food and agricultural standards to ensure better market access to the world with high quality standard products that are competitive,” he said.

He also emphasised the need for East African products to access the bigger African Continental Free Trade market hence the need for common standards.

“To date, 1,082 Uganda standards have been developed in the area of food and agriculture and these provide requirements for ensuring quality and safe food. The availability of food standards has enabled Uganda to develop its quality infrastructure, which has subsequently helped to penetrate key markets in the various food sectors,” Mr Ebiru added.

He revealed that of the 1,082 standards, 150 are directly adopted from Codex Alimentarius Commission (Codex), including reference to the online database for pesticides to support testing of maximum residue limits in different commodities prior to market placement.

The Under Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr Alfred Oyo Andima, who represented the Permanent Secretary, pledged government’s support towards food safety initiatives to ensure public health and fair trade.

Uganda has been a member of Codex since 1964 and this is the second time that the country is being appointed to coordinate the organisations activities in Africa.

Mr Mufumbiro said the major focus will be on strategic penetration of the African continental free trade area.

“During our tenure as coordinators, great attention will be given to generating regional priorities through a consultative process taking into consideration the coming into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area in January 2021, which is a turning point for the African Continent,” he said.