Uganda, Tanzania currencies ranked top as Kenya shilling, Rwanda franc lose value

Uganda's legal tender. Uganda and Tanzania currencies are the best performing media of exchange in East Africa against the dollar, whereas Kenyan and Rwandan currencies continue to lose value against the greenback. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • They are among six African currencies with a positive outlook with the kwacha remaining best performing by end of November, appreciating at 19.64 percent followed by Mozambique’s metical and Angola’s kwanza at second and third respectively.

Uganda and Tanzania currencies are the best performing media of exchange in East Africa against the dollar, whereas Kenyan and Rwandan currencies continue to lose value against the greenback.

