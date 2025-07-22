Uganda, Tanzania in partnership to boost regional digital connectivity

Uganda’s Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, has lauded Kilimanjaro Telecom for taking the lead in advancing digital connectivity across the region.

He noted that offering an alternative route for internet access gives the business community a much-needed edge by providing more stable and affordable internet for their daily operations.

Uganda’s internet is one of the most expensive in the region.

“We need to build stronger partnerships and learn from one another as East African Community member states. This meeting is a strong reminder of how important it is to align our policies and regulations if we are to achieve meaningful digital connectivity across the region,” said Dr. Baryomunsi a stakeholder’s meeting held in Kampala where a delegation from Tanzania joined Kilimanjaro Telecom leadership to explore new opportunities for collaboration with Ugandan companies.

The minister also pointed to the need for more local production of digital devices to lower costs and expand access.

He said Uganda is assembling its own devices at the Namanve and Mbale industrial parks.

“Let’s work together and reduce our dependence on imported devices, especially from markets like China,” he added.

Tanzania’s Minister for ICT, Jerry Silaa, emphasised that closing the digital divide and improving connectivity across East Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa is critical for business growth. He is leading a two-day visit to Uganda with a delegation focused on developing partnerships and making use of shared resources to build stronger, more reliable digital infrastructure.

“We aim to build a resilient network and expand bandwidth through the new route offered by Kilimanjaro Telecom. That’s how we’ll create a more stable and affordable internet backbone for the region,” Silaa said.

Dr Hatwib Mugasa, Executive Director at the National Information Technology Authority of Uganda (NITA-U), said the new route would help address long-standing challenges with last-mile connectivity and reliability. He noted that Uganda is currently working to expand fiber coverage to all 134 districts across the country.

“This is coming at the right time. Many of our innovators are still struggling with expensive and unreliable internet. With new competition on this route, we expect the cost of internet to go down significantly,” Dr Mugasa said.

Kilimanjaro Telecom CEO Alex Nkuyahaga said the company is committed to closing the digital gap across East Africa and ensuring fair pricing for all users. He added that operationalising the Tanzania-Uganda corridor is a major step toward making the region more competitive and digitally resilient.