Uganda taps mobile app to monitor and shield patients from side effects of drugs

A simple mobile app is transforming how Uganda monitors the safety of its medicines. Med Safety, a free smartphone tool linked to the country’s national drug monitoring system, has increased healthcare workers’ reporting of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) by 73 percent overall, and by 92 percent for dolutegravir, a widely used HIV treatment.

This is a huge leap in pharmacovigilance for a country where under-reporting has long undermined patient safety. Across Uganda, thousands of frontline health workers are now proving how digital tools can close critical gaps in drug safety monitoring and strengthen confidence in life-saving treatment programmes.

Results from a landmark trial published in The Lancet Global Health confirmed the scale of the breakthrough.

Besides dolutegravir, the Med Safety trial captured a wide range of suspected adverse drug reactions linked to other commonly used medicines in Uganda.

Reports included side effects from tuberculosis preventive therapy such as isoniazid, as well as antimicrobials, antimalarials, blood pressure and diabetes medicines, painkillers, and other HIV treatments.

In total, healthcare workers submitted 3,634 suspected ADRs, more than a third of which were serious.

For decades, under-reporting of medicine side effects has been one of the weakest links in health systems across low- and middle-income countries, leaving regulators with little data to act on.

In Uganda, where millions rely on lifelong HIV treatment, the gap was especially troubling. Patients often experienced unusual fatigue, rashes, dizziness, or weight changes, but such issues were rarely captured in official records, leaving policymakers without reliable evidence.

“The trial’s findings demonstrate that digital tools like Med Safety can transform drug safety monitoring in real-world clinical settings in LMICs,” said Dr Ronald Kiguba, an MRC-funded African Research Leader who led the trial. Scaling up Med Safety and similar tools could help other low and middle income countries make data-driven regulatory decisions and better protect patients,”

The study Effect of a mobile app on adverse drug reaction reporting in Uganda: a cluster-randomised controlled trial, published on September 18, 2025, in The Lancet Global Health was designed as a cluster-randomised controlled trial, the largest of its kind ever conducted in Africa.

It ran across 367 health facilities and involved more than 2,400 healthcare workers. The project brought together a coalition of institutions, including Makerere University, the University of Liverpool, Uganda’s National Drug Authority, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Uganda’s AIDS Control Programme, and the African Union Development Agency.

Researchers compared traditional reporting methods which often involved handwritten forms and phone calls to supervisors, with Med Safety, which allows health workers to record suspected side effects on their phones and upload them directly to the National Drug Authority.

For rural nurses like Sarah Nabirye in central Uganda, the change was immediate, reporting a reaction that once took hours of paperwork could now be done in minutes, even in clinics with limited resources.