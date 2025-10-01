Uganda targets 10,000 Japanese tourists by 2027 after Nagoya expo

Uganda aims to attract at least 10,000 Japanese tourists by June 2027, up from fewer than 1,000 last year, following a renewed marketing push at the Aichi Tourism Expo in Nagoya.

The four-day event, held from September 25 to 28, drew over 115,000 visitors and 1,300 exhibitors from 80 countries.

Uganda’s delegation included officials from the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), the country’s embassy in Tokyo, Buganda Kingdom, and several tour operators.

Speaking at the Uganda stand, Ambassador to Japan Tophace Kaahwa said the embassy is working with Japanese travel associations to position Uganda as a long-haul destination.

“Last year, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Uganda received close to 1,000 tourists from Japan. Our anticipation is to grow these arrivals to 10,000 tourists by June 2027. We are targeting the Japanese middle class with disposable income and appetite for cultural, wildlife and nature-based experiences,” she explained.

UTB Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kagwa highlighted the importance of consistent market visibility saying: “We are grateful to our embassy for championing this showcase. The synergy will greatly enable us to increase visitor numbers to Uganda.”

At the expo, Uganda showcased its coffee, the shoebill stork, mountain gorillas, and cultural heritage.

Omulangira (prince) Joseph Mulondo, representing Buganda Kingdom, urged the use of immersive tools such as virtual and augmented reality to appeal to Japan’s tech-savvy tourism market.

Tour operator Sam Mugisha of Bic Tours highlighted Uganda’s safari and cruise experiences.

“A combination of the big five safari and the boat cruise experience in Queen Elizabeth and Murchison Falls National Parks under the picturesque sunsets is an unrivalled experience in the whole world. We must promote this to Japanese tourists,” he said.

Officials said the initiative aligns with Uganda’s Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Strategy, launched last year, which prioritises tourism promotion in overseas markets.

UTB projects that such partnerships will help Uganda achieve its long-term ambition of growing tourism arrivals 25-fold by 2040.