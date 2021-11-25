Prime

Uganda threatens to exit world coffee body

In the picture are PS MAAIF Maj Gen David Kasura, Martha Wandera, Michael Nuwagaba, Hon. Tumwebaze, Dr. Charles Mugoya (Chair), Hon Fred Kyakulaga, John Nuwagaba & Connie Magomu. Photo/ Courtesy

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

Dr Charles Mugoya, the chair of UCDA board, said ICO “use[s] the money to support their secretariat” instead of building capacity and providing support for value chain actors

Officials from the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) have threatened to pull out of the International Coffee Organisation (ICO), saying Uganda continues to be short-changed.

