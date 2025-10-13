Uganda to boost economic partnerships at UAE Business Forum

Uganda is set to host the fourth edition of the Uganda–United Arab Emirates (UAE) Business Forum later this month, with government officials saying the event will be used to attract new trade and investment partnerships across key sectors.

Scheduled for October 27 to 29, at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, the three-day forum will bring together senior government officials, business leaders, and investors from both nations to explore opportunities in agriculture, tourism, oil and gas, renewable energy, real estate, and innovation.

Organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the Ugandan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai, the forum has evolved into a major platform for strengthening economic and commercial cooperation between Uganda and the UAE.

“The relationship between the UAE and Uganda has grown steadily over the past seven years. Hosting this edition in Kampala reflects our shared commitment to move beyond dialogue toward tangible partnerships,” said Ambassador Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Uganda’s envoy to the UAE.

“I call upon Ugandan businesses and UAE investors to register, attend, and convert discussions into long-term ventures,” he added. According to the ministry, the forum aligns with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and underscores the country’s drive to build a sustainable investment environment.

The event will feature government-to-government, government-to-business, and business-to-business sessions aimed at fostering collaboration, policy dialogue, and market expansion. Participants from the UAE will include representatives from the Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah Chambers of Commerce and Industry, among others.

The prime minister of Uganda is expected to deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony. She is expected to highlight ongoing economic reforms and the government’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the UAE.

Milestone

Later, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the the Secretary to the Treasury, will present Uganda’s economic outlook, emphasising the country’s resilience and attractiveness to foreign investors. The forum will conclude with a closing ceremony presided over by Gen Jeje Odongo, the minister of Foreign Affairs, marking what officials say is another milestone in Uganda’s economic diplomacy.

In a statement, Ms Margaret Kafeero, the head of the public diplomacy department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the forum as “a bridge between policy and partnership, where ideas transcend borders and transform into tangible outcomes.”

She added that the gathering not only aims to boost trade but also to promote technological and cultural exchange, reflecting a partnership rooted in mutual trust and shared prosperity. Delegates will also take part in field visits to highlight Uganda’s potential in agribusiness, manufacturing, energy, and innovation, showcasing the country’s capacity to host world-class investment ventures.

Officials said the Uganda–UAE Business Forum has grown into one of Africa’s notable bilateral investment events, having previously been hosted in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Kampala.

The Kampala edition, they added, symbolises Uganda’s rising role as a regional gateway for trade and innovation, and reinforces its strategy of linking diplomacy with enterprise.