Uganda to develop 109-acre free zone in Buwaya to boost economy

The Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotions Authority (UFZEPA) has unveiled plans to develop a free zone on 109 acres of land in Buwaya, Wakiso District, starting next financial year. UFZEPA's Executive Director, Mr. Hez Kimoomi Alinda, revealed this during a familiarization tour with the newly appointed board of directors.

"The development of the free zone aims to boost Uganda's economy by creating jobs, attracting investments, and increasing export earnings," Mr. Alinda said. "UFZEPA's plans for the Buwaya land are part of its broader strategy to stimulate economic growth and development in the country."

The land was purchased by the government in 2018, but some individuals claimed ownership, leading to a court case. However, UFZEPA insists that the land was clean when purchased, and the matter will be determined by the court. Mr. Alinda noted that the majority of affected individuals have been compensated, with about 30 remaining, who will be compensated once the issues surrounding the land are resolved.

A court ruling in 2023 allowed UFZEPA to use the land, and the authority expects to commence operations on the project next financial year. "We expect to resolve all preliminaries and complications within this financial year," Mr. Alinda added.

Kasanje Town Council Mayor, Mr. Jonathan Zzinda Gayiira Ssalongo, appealed to the board to quicken the compensation process for the remaining tenants and prioritize residents of Buwaya once development commences.

UFZEPA's new board chair, Mr. Fred Jachan Omach, urged the court to expedite the process of resolving the dispute. "This should be done soon so that we start the development of that area," he said.

The board also toured a facility near the Cargo Centre, which is nearing completion. The facility will house various government agencies, including the Uganda National Bureau of Standards, MAAIF, and URA, to support trade and exports. "We expect that fruits and vegetables will be stored here, packaged here, branded here, and exported from here," said Mr. Alinda.

The project is currently at 82 percent completion, and UFZEPA has spent approximately Shs 53.7 billion on it so far. A financing gap of Shs 9.7 billion still needs to be covered, with Shs 2.3 billion allocated for the second quarter. The authority expects to receive the remaining Shs 6 billion in the next financial year to complete the project.