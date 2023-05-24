Uganda to export 3,000 nurses to UK, Middle East

The leadership of Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union (UNMU), has said engagements are underway to send some of the 3,000 well-skilled nurses who are not employed by the government, to work abroad.

This was revealed to this publication yesterday by Mr Justus Cherop, the president of UNMU. He was commenting on ongoing plans by some labour companies in the country to send nurses to work in the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

“We have about 5,000 nurses graduating from institutions and universities every year. The government can absorb around 2,000 every financial year,” Mr Cherop said.

“We are looking for labour export companies so that those who are not employed can find work abroad,” he added.

The labour externalisation plans come amid concerns that the number of medical workers in the country is too small to offer quality care to the increasing number of patients. There are also issues of low pay in private facilities and some nurses and midwives are not satisfied with the enhanced salaries the government is paying them.

A 2019 Health Workforce report by international civil society organisations, Wemos Health Unlimited and African Centre for Global Health and Social Transformation, showed a big deficit. “The total number of skilled health workers required by the country would be 167,765. In 2019, however, the number (that is to say doctors, midwives and nurses) stands at just 27,7612,” the report indicates.

Mr Cherop said the country needs to employ 55,000 nurses to effectively serve the population and reduce deaths in health facilities. He said the government currently employs 28,000 nurses and midwives out of 62,000 who are qualified in Uganda.

Labour companies such as Premier Recruitment said they want qualified nurses to work in the United Kingdom for around Shs5 million per month after one has paid them a whopping Shs20 million for the recruitment processes. They did not specify the qualification and their officials were not willing to give comments by press time. The government is currently paying nurses somewhere between Shs1 million to Shs4.6 million depending on one’s qualification.

Mr Ronnie Mukundane, the spokesperson of the Uganda Association for External Recruitment Agencies, told this publication that the government allows their members to take medical workers abroad.

“They (government) give a licence [to labour export companies] to take anyone as long as the job is there and has been approved by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD),” he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the MGLSD, Mr Aggrey Kibenge, said there are no restrictions on labour externalisation, specifically for medical workers. “We just do not have a framework for this category of migrant workers,” he said.

“The Bilateral Agreements we have with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Memorandum of Understanding with the United Arabs Emirates are for Domestic Workers (Maids) and non-domestic workers including cleaners, security jobs etc. We are looking at including skilled workers in these agreements,” he added.

Bilateral agreements allow for labour migration governance which ensures safe, orderly and regular labour migration.

