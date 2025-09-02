Uganda to host Asian-African legal summit

Government, through the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, is set to host the 63rd Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO) next week. The summit, which aims at promoting co-operation in legal matters of common concern among member states, will take place from September 8 to 12 at Speke Resort, Munyonyo, Kampala.

The meeting is expected to bring together legal and diplomatic delegates from more than 47 member states of AALCO, along with representatives from international organisations and legal experts from the two continents.

AALCO member states include United Arab Republic (Syria and Egypt), India, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Thailand, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, South Africa, Cameroon, Djibouti, Bangladesh, Oman, Qatar, Mauritius, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea.

The Attorney General, Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, in a statement delivered by Mr Charles Ouma, the deputy Solicitor General, to journalists at the Media Centre in Kampala on September 1, said the conference will expand opportunities for Ugandan legal professionals, scholars, policymakers, and institutions to engage with global legal trends in building local capacity and broadening perspectives in international law.

“This is not only a legal conference but a national opportunity to strengthen our voice in the global arena and promote Uganda’s long-standing commitment to peace, international cooperation, and sustainable development,” Mr Kiwanuka said.

Mr Kiwanuka also noted that the large number of delegates coming to the pearl of Africa would be a boost to the economy, especially the hospitality sector, tourism, and service sectors, among others.

He emphasised that Uganda’s hosting role demonstrates the country’s capacity to successfully organise high-level international events, highlighting the potential as a hub for diplomatic engagements.

“As the current chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Uganda is strategically placed to champion issues relevant to developing countries. AALCO offers a complementary platform for furthering regional integration, peace, investment, and legal harmonisation,” Mr Kiwanuka said.

Uganda’s opportunity

The Attorney General called upon the legal fraternity, academia, private sector and government institutions to actively engage with and support the upcoming event.

In September last year, Uganda was represented by Mr Kiwanuka, who was elected the vice president of AALCO during the 62nd session in Bangkok, Thailand.

About summit

Established in 1956, following the historic Bandung Conference of 1955, AALCO serves as an advisory body to its member states on matters of international law and seeks to articulate the shared legal perspectives of Asia and Africa.

It promotes international legal cooperation and provides a platform for member states to discuss and influence developments in international law, such as the law of the sea, climate change, cyber security, international trade law, peace and security, and dispute resolution mechanisms.