Uganda to host high-level summit, launch Nile River Basin Commission in October

Uganda will in October this year host 10 heads of state and government in from the Nile Basin countries, which officials say will help to deepen cooperation around the River Nile and launch the Nile River Basin Commission.

The Nile Basin Initiative text of the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) outlines principles, rights and obligations for cooperative management and development of the Nile Basin water resources.

The treaty rather than quantifying 'equitable rights' or water use allocations, intends to establish a framework to "promote integrated management, sustainable development, and harmonious utilization of the water resources of the Basin, as well as their conservation and protection for the benefit of present and future generations".

“For this purpose, the Treaty envisages the establishment of a permanent institutional mechanism, the Nile River Basin Commission (NRBC). The Commission would serve to promote and facilitate the implementation of the CFA and to facilitate cooperation among the Nile Basin States in the conservation, management and development of the Nile River Basin and its waters,” a document from the NBI says.

Dr Florence Grace Adongo, the Executive Director of NBI said the new Commission will replace the Nile Basin Initiative after the recent ratification/accession of the Nile River Basin Cooperation Framework.

“The Heads of State and Government of Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda – through which the Nile flows and are founding Members of the NBI – have been invited to Kampala to hold the Summit under the theme "Unveiling a New Era of Cooperation Hinging on Transformative Investment and Environmental Protection in the Nile Basin," she said.

According to her, the Summit will be the second one held by the Member States since NBI’s establishment 25 years ago in 1999.

“It will build on the momentum arising from South Sudan’s recent accession of the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) on 1st August, 2024, affirming the critical need to strengthen cooperation on the use, development and protection of the Nile river and its Basin,” she said.

Dr Adongo said a total of six instruments of ratification/ accession are needed for the CFA to enter into force, and these have been secured since Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania ratified the treaty in 2010. She said member states are required to establish a commission within 60 days of the CFA coming into force.

According to her, the Commission, which will be a fully-fledged legal entity and inter-governmental organization will headed by the Executive Secretary based in Entebbe and will enable the cooperating countries to deliver more in terms of water security, food security, energy security, climate action, environmental conservation and transboundary governance.