Uganda to host more than 500 aviation officials

Uganda will host this year’s 55th African Airlines Association (AFRAA), an annual general assembly that is expected to attract more than 500 top aviation officials from Africa.

The three-day conference, which is expected to run between November 19 and 21, is expected to attract 40 airline chief executive officers (CEOs), officials from Airbus, Boeing, airport companies, air navigation service providers, and aircraft and engine manufacturers, among others.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Ms Shakila Lamar, the spokesperson of Uganda Airlines, said the national carrier stands to benefit from the aviation conference.

“There will be revenue, just imagine more than 500 top aviation delegates being in our country for three days. There will be partnerships, networking, and for example, the certification that we need. Uganda Airlines is the official flier across the network. The Nigerians are coming, South Africans, Kenyans….” Ms Lamar said yesterday in Kampala.

“At the national level, hosting a major international event like the AFRAA-AGM, will stimulate the local economy as delegates, exhibitors, and participants from various African and international airlines, and aviation-related industries, consume local goods and services.

“That influx of visitors will boost tourism, hospitality, transportation, and associated industries, leading to increased spending and revenue generation for local businesses,” she added.

At the airline level, Ms Lamar said the conference will enhance Uganda Airlines’ brand visibility and exposure.

This, she said is more important for such a young carrier that is still seeking growth opportunities and market penetration.

Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki, the CEO of the national carrier, expressed optimistic that the AFRAA conference will enable airline operators across the continent to discuss important issues.

“This year, Uganda Airlines pledges to open its doors of hospitality, warmth, and service to all delegates. This will be no ordinary general assembly; it will be exciting and engaging, with many learnings drawn from industry development,’’ Ms Bamuturaki said.

“The event will also bring together cross-industry players in tourism, regulation, and taxation,” she added.

The air transport industry is a critical sector of the global economy. In Africa, the industry offers an estimated 7.7 million jobs.

Background

The AFRAA is a trade organisation open to membership of airlines of African states. AFRAA membership consists of 44 airlines across Africa and includes major intercontinental African operators. Current members represent more than 85 percent of the total traffic carried by African airlines.