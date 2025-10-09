Uganda to host NAM review summit

Uganda is set to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Midterm Review summit next week.

This high-profile event, which brings together Foreign Affairs Ministers from NAM member states, observer countries, and international organisations to discuss and review progress on pressing global issues, will take place from October 13 to 16 at Speke Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala.

The meeting, themed 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,' aims to strengthen cooperation among member states and tackle pressing challenges, including poverty eradication, industrial development, trade, investment, and job creation.

Key agenda items will include the Palestine question, with NAM expected to uphold international humanitarian law and advocate for full compliance with UN resolutions.

Mr Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring a successful event.

“The Government, through its various ministries, Departments, and Agencies, is in advanced stages of preparation to ensure a successful conference, we shall host delegations room the member states, observer countries, and observer organisations of the Non-Aligned Movement,” he said.

Key issues on the agenda include the relevance of NAM amid rising global tensions, the centrality of the Palestine question, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The ministers are expected to call for the full implementation of UN General Assembly Resolution ES-10/27, adopted in June 2025, which urges an end to the blockade of Gaza and the facilitation of humanitarian assistance.

“The movement will continue to defend its longstanding position on Palestine and reaffirm its calls for peace, justice, and respect for international humanitarian law,” said Bagiire.

The midterm review will also emphasize the need for a revitalized global partnership for sustainable development, focusing on implementing the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, various commitments, and Sustainable Development Goal 17.

“Poverty eradication remains at the heart of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. The discussions will also focus on how NAM countries can work together to promote industrialisation, trade, investment, and technology transfer as engines of inclusive growth,” said Mr Bagiire.

NAM comprises 120 countries that are not aligned to any of the rival eastern and western power blocs, and it was founded during the Asian-Africa meeting in Bandung, Indonesia, in 1955.