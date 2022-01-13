Uganda to immunise 8 million children against polio

Uganda to immunise eight million children against polio 

By  Joseph Kiggundu

Reporter/ photographer

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The Minister for Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said the exercise would be conducted door-to-door countrywide from January 14 to 16.

Uganda is set to immunise about eight million children below the age of five during the polio vaccination campaign which kicks off today.
While speaking to journalists after flagging off the immunisation equipment at Kololo airstrip,  the Minister for Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said the exercise would be conducted door-to-door countrywide from January 14 to 16.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.