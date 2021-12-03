Prime

Uganda to miss WHO 40% target of vaccinated adults

A woman receives Astrazeneca Covid-19 jab during the launch of the mass vaccination campaign at Mulago Women’s Specialised Hospital in Kampala on March 10, 2020. PHOTO/FILE    

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Authorities say Uganda will not hit the set target because the rate of current vaccine uptake is not optimal.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says only five countries in Africa, Uganda excluded, are projected to hit the target of fully vaccinating 40 percent of their adult population by end of December. 
Prof David Serwadda, the head government vaccine advisory committee, told this newspaper yesterday that the country will not hit the set target because the rate of current vaccine uptake is not optimal.  

