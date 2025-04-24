Uganda to sell armoured cars internally and externally

The Managing Director of National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), Lt Gen James Mugira, has revealed that the joint NEC-STREIT Armoured Vehicle venture is set to begin selling armoured cars both domestically and exporting them to other countries in the region.

“We have the market both internally and externally. Internally, we have the UPDF, and indeed, a number of the vehicles you saw there have already been purchased by the Uganda People's Defence Forces. We have the Bank of Uganda, Uganda Police Force has been there, and I hope that it's also another market, we're also looking at an external market, and we have signed a few contracts where we are to be selling to other countries, especially in the region,” he said.

Mr Mugira made remarks while addressing journalists at the commissioning of the armoured vehicle showroom at Abaita Ababili, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District on Wednesday.

“As far as the civilians are concerned, yes, of course, we know there is no law that bars you from owning a bulletproof car, but the practice has been that you have to get security clearance from the relevant agencies, the cost depends on several factors,” he said.

Mr Mugira said the manufacturing of armoured vehicles for both military and civilian use has helped in reinforcing the country's security, supporting counterterrorism and violent crimes operations, providing security support for financial institutions, and providing jobs for Ugandans, among others.

“To increase brand visibility, we took a decision to open a showroom here at Abaita strategically located on the main highway to the Entebbe International Airport for purposes of displaying our products, which we are proud of, especially that they are made here in Uganda by Ugandans,” he said.

Lt Gen Mugira said the Nakasongola-based factory currently can produce 40 vehicles per month.

The Minister of State for Defence in-charge of Veteran Affairs, Ms Huda Oleru Abason, said the opening of the armoured vehicles showroom symbolises the government’s commitment to providing top-notch protection solutions for both security and civilian vehicles.

“By showing a wide range of the armoured vehicles, we demonstrate our dedication to providing effective solutions for the protection of our citizens. This showroom serves as a testament to our government's effort to promote industrial partnerships and progressions that have driven innovation and economic growth,” she said.

Ms Oleru said the showroom will play a key role in supporting the UPDF’s efforts to protect the country.

The Streit Group CEO, Mr Guerman Goutorov, said the showroom is an extra step to provide peace and security for all people in Uganda.

“We would like to help as much as we can with all our research and development, all our engineers, and all our designs to build here, to train your people. We have already fully trained more than 100 people in the Nakasongola factory, they’re experts in the industry,” he said.

Mr Guerman said there is a need to protect the country, which is going through massive development, to avoid conflicts that are happening in different African states.

“There are a lot of examples of what’s going on in Africa now, in Burkina Faso and other countries, some people are interrupting their development, and that's what we are for, to help you out with your difficult missions, to keep peace in your country, keep your people happy” he said.

Mr Guerman said the price of security vehicles ranges from $100,000 (364.3 million) to $1 million (Shs3.7 billion), while the price of civilian armoured cars ranges from $150,000 (Shs546.5 million) to $250,000 (Shs910.8 million).