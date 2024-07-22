Uganda to send pilgrims to Nyerere's ancestral home

Uganda is set to send about 200 pilgrims to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Mwalimu Kambarage Nyerere and the revival of the East African Community at his ancestral home in Butiama, Mara region, Tanzania.

Dr Tendo Kisembo, Chief Executive Officer of Afrika Mashariki Fest, said the pilgrims will be flagged off from Kololo Airstrip on October 12 and will travel by Kira Motors coaches. However, those who prefer to travel on the final date will fly.

“We are chartering one of Uganda Airlines’ Bombardier CRJ 900 aircraft to fly the pilgrims from Entebbe to Mwanza and back on October 14th. We have two celebrations in one, or two commemorations in one: Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and 25 years of the revived East African Community.”

Dr Kisembo added, “The three EAC founding mothers—Mama Maria Nyerere, Mama Miria Obote, and Mama Ngina Kenyatta—have been invited to Butiama to engage with the pilgrims. We are expecting many people from across the EAC.”

He also revealed the need for youth involvement in regional integration matters, urging EAC leaders to support and involve young people in decision-making.

“If we don't integrate, we perish. So, I urge leadership at a strategic level to support and empower young people to take charge of this integration agenda. Just like in a relay race, you run your part and then hand over the baton to the next runner to achieve the ultimate goal of victory,” Mr Kisembo said.

Prof Mwambutsya Ndebesa, lecturer Makerere University called upon youths to participate in the revival of the East African Community, criticizing current EAC leaders for internal conflicts. He emphasized the active and educated role of the youth.

“When our leaders fail us, the youth should take up the mantle. Each generation identifies its mission, either fulfills it or betrays it. What is the mission of the youth in East Africa today? Have you identified your mission?” Prof Ndebesa said.

He added, “It is better to come together with a mission, whether fulfilled or betrayed, and remain unadulterated. I hope that this pilgrimage to Butiama will revive the spirit of East Africanness, reinforcing it so that when East Africans meet and share together, they feel strong and can identify and fulfill their mission without betrayal. When our leaders betray us, the youth, who are the majority, must hold them accountable.”

He further criticized regional leaders for their infighting. “If you sit back and decide to be subjects rather than citizens, our leaders will continue to fight among themselves. The border between Uganda and Rwanda was closed at one time, now between Rwanda and Burundi is closed, and Congo and Rwanda are also experiencing closures.”

Maj Gen Paul Kisesa Simuli, Tanzanian Ambassador to Uganda, urged Africans to resist external pressures, emphasizing the need for moral resilience.

“We Africans must strive to emulate Nyerere's values and principles in our lives and work towards building a more just, equitable, and united Africa. We must enhance our ability to overcome obstacles and build a resilient future based on the values we desire,” Mr Simuli said.