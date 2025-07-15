Uganda to send youth pilgrims to Nyerere's hometown in push for regional unity

Uganda is set to send dozens of young people on a symbolic pilgrimage to Butiama, the Tanzanian birthplace and final resting place of East African integration icon Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, in a renewed call for accountability and unity among regional leaders.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Kampala-based AfrikaMashariki Fest, aims to reignite Nyerere’s Pan-African ideals while pressing for stronger youth engagement in regional affairs.

“Young people have critical questions for our leaders, questions we can only confront collectively at Mwalimu’s ancestral home,” said Mr Tendo Kisembo, the founder of AfrikaMashariki Fest.

He added: “We want to hold our leaders accountable.”

The journey, which echoes Uganda’s annual June 3rd Martyrs' Day pilgrimage to Namugongo, is expected to culminate in high-level dialogue involving youth and heads of state from across the East African Community (EAC). Organisers say this year’s edition will be attended by all regional presidents.

Over 70 percent of the region’s population is under the age of 35, according to the African Union. In Uganda, that figure rises to over 70 percent. Despite this demographic dominance, young people remain marginalised in regional integration efforts.

“This year, we continue the tradition we began last year when we presented the Butiama Accord to Heads of State in Arusha,” Mr Kisembo added on Monday. “We demand progress from the EAC Secretariat and political leadership.”

Tanzania’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Maj Gen Paul Kisesa, paid tribute to Nyerere’s legacy, recalling how the former president delayed Tanganyika’s independence to pursue a unified East Africa.

“Although that attempt did not succeed, Nyerere’s dream materialised through the unification of Tanganyika and Zanzibar into Tanzania. That same spirit of unity and sacrifice is what we must emulate today,” said Mr Kisesa. “The visit to Butiama is more than symbolic; it is a recommitment to the ideals of regional cooperation.”

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Joash Maangi, echoed the call for ethical leadership and urged young people to confront corruption head-on.

“If East Africa is to integrate and move forward, we must fight corruption,” he said. “It is the cancer that continues to cripple our nations’ progress.”

Amb. Maangi added that regional unity must be anchored in shared values, honest governance, and historical reflection.

“Butiama is not just a geographical site,” he said. “It is a sacred place of political, spiritual, and historical importance. It reminds us of the values that still shape our region.”

The youth-led pilgrimage is scheduled to take place at a date to be confirmed later in 2025, with expectations high that the gathering could reignite public discourse on the pace and direction of East African integration.