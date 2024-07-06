Uganda to start receiving early warnings on disasters

The Director of Telecommunication Development Bureau, Dr Cosmas Zavazava on July 6 said the government, through the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), will start receiving early warnings of floods and other disasters this year to facilitate timely evacuations.

"We have set up an early warning center for floods, and we will be assisting UCC to strengthen the national emergency telecommunication planning. We also provide early warning services so that when disasters are imminent, people are alerted in time, allowing for evacuations and saving lives," Dr Zavazava said.

He added, "We have numerous initiatives. During the Global Symposium for Regulators, we launched a broadband mapping and infrastructure mapping project. The UCC, the ministry, the government, and the people of Uganda will benefit tremendously from it."

Uganda has been grappling with disasters and media reports from the office of prime minister indicate that over 1,000 people lost their lives in Uganda between January and November last year due to severe impact of natural and man-made calamities.

According to the delegation from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the country will receive information about the disaster for proper planning.

Dr Zavazava mentioned that they will also collaborate with the National ICT Center in Nakawa to ensure that young people embrace innovations and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the space economy.

"We aim to make digital skills available not only through academic institutions but also accessible to people in rural areas. We want to bridge the digital skills gap between urban and rural areas. Innovation is high on our priority list," he said.

The permanent secretary for ICT and National guidance Ministry, Dr Amina Zawedde said there has been significant growth in the ICT sector, marked by advancements in regulatory frameworks, service digitization, and innovation.

"In the past few years, we've seen remarkable progress in our regulatory frameworks and the digitization of services. Our commitment to fostering innovation has been a key driver of this growth," Dr. Zawedde said.

She added, "Our roadmap is comprehensive and forward-looking. We are dedicated to building robust infrastructure, ensuring data protection and privacy, and enhancing digital services. Digital skilling is another essential aspect, as we strive to equip our citizens with the necessary skills to thrive in a digital world."

The ICT National Hub, along with regional hubs established in universities across the country, plays a crucial role in supporting local innovators.