Uganda too poor to increase salaries, Museveni tells teachers

President Museveni has said the government is incapacitated to enhance the salaries of public servants due to poverty in societies across the country.

Mr Museveni made the remarks while passing out 413 secondary school head teachers from greater western Uganda, Mubende, and Kasanda districts at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi upon completing ideological orientation training at the weekend.

“How will the state pay good salaries if there’s no socio-economic transformation? Where does it get money from? When we took over the government, we were earning very small salaries for a long time, even now I earn a small salary,” he said.

Mr Museveni emphasized that it is only until the country achieves socio-economic transformation that the government can have resources available to increase the salaries of public servants.

“If families undergo socio-economic transformation in societies, they create jobs, people get income, and they will be able to pay taxes,” the President said.

“When they pay taxes, the government gets more money, then it will be able to pay good salaries to public servants,” he noted.

Mr Museveni was reacting to demands by arts teachers for salary increments.

In 2022, the government announced that science teachers with degrees would start earning Shs4m and diploma holders Shs3m, while their arts counterparts remained at Shs900,000.

“We need these scientists more because we need engineers, and medical doctors, among others. I studied arts but I cannot come with my Shakespeare to put up a bridge,” he said, adding, “Recently I was in a small war with you, the teachers. When we got a little bit of money, we decided to enhance the salaries of scientists. That is where the war started.”

Patriotism

Mr Museveni, also the patron of Patriotism Clubs in Uganda, warned against sectarianism, saying it has cornered many Ugandans to remain in poverty.

“After analysis, we said you people, they are telling you about tribes and religion, this a trap, you are going to die in poverty forever. What will help you to get out of poverty is Uganda because Uganda will help you to buy your products more than your area,” he said.

President Museveni and First Lady, who is also the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni during the pass-out ceremony at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi on February 3, 2024. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Meanwhile, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, appreciated the President for his continuous guidance to the education sector and his availability, whenever they called on him to facilitate their capacity-building programmes.

“Your Excellency, you have always emphasized that one of the bottlenecks to development is an undeveloped human resource, a problem that must be addressed for us to attain a knowledgeable, skilled, and patriotic population,” she said.

Ms Milly Babirye Babalanda, the Minister for Presidency, commended the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party under the leadership of Mr Museveni for coming up with the four core principles which are the driving force behind the progress of Ugandans and the transformation of the economy.

Ms Babalanda also expressed concern that the government has lost significant resources at the hands of some unpatriotic public officers, who divert taxpayers’ money for personal gains.

“The engagement with the public officers will go a long way to fight this vice in our midst,” she said.

Ms Hellen Seku, the Commissioner of Patriotism Clubs in Uganda, said many beneficiaries of the training are patriotism coordinators in their respective schools.

“This training is the end of our first phase of head teachers training countrywide. We started with northern Uganda and West Nile, followed by eastern Uganda, central then finally western region where we have trained 413 head teachers. In total we have trained 1,535 secondary school head teachers,” she noted.

“They have undergone ideological training which is very important in the realisation of our Vision 2040 while emphasizing the core values of patriotism, discipline, academic excellence, and time management among others.”

Background

Over the last couple of years, public servants have been asking the government to increase their salaries.

In September last year, Local Government workers demanded an explanation from the Finance ministry as to why their salary enhancement has not been prioritised in the First Budget Call Circular for the 2024/2025 Financial Year.

Health workers have also held several strikes demanding pay raise.

In 2022, the government decided to increase the salaries of science teachers following several strikes.

However, arts teachers’ salaries were not enhanced.

It is not clear when the salaries of the arts teachers will be increased.