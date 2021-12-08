Uganda tops AfDB’s electricity regulatory index for fourth consecutive year

Umeme engineer pictured on an electricity pole fixing power. For the fourth consecutive year, Uganda’s electricity sector is Africa’s best regulated across a number of key metrics, according to the African Development Bank’s 2021 Electricity Regulatory Index. PHOTO/FILE

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • Other strong performers include East African neighbours, Kenya and Tanzania, as well as Namibia and Egypt.

For the fourth consecutive year, Uganda’s electricity sector is Africa’s best regulated across a number of key metrics, according to the African Development Bank’s 2021 Electricity Regulatory Index.

