Uganda trains 14,500 health workers in emergency care

At least 14,500 Ugandan health professionals have received specialised emergency care training through a virtual programme that trainers say is helping to cut deaths in supported emergency wards.

Launched in 2021 by the Ministry of Health in partnership with Seed Global Health, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) ECHO tele-mentoring initiative equips frontline workers with critical skills without removing them from their posts. Sessions combine real-time virtual mentoring and demonstrations to reach practitioners even in remote areas.

In a joint statement on Monday, programme coordinators reported that emergency-related deaths have declined by 30 percent in Seed-supported wards.

Dr John Baptist Waniaye, Commissioner of EMS at the Ministry, said the programme is proof Uganda can develop homegrown solutions to empower health workers and save lives globally.

“We have been developing a system that manages a patient from the scene, through transportation, to receiving care at a facility,” Dr Waniaye said. “The human resources, infrastructure, and skills required demand deep collaboration and engagement from multiple partners to strengthen and sustain it.”

Nurse Alice Kabasoga of Mbale Regional Referral Hospital said the sessions have allowed her to interact with specialists who would otherwise be difficult to access.

“This has improved my approach to certain complex medical conditions,” she said.

Dr Pius Mukasa Mulumba, a medical officer with Police Health Services in Soroti, said the training offers a platform for continuous medical education for his team.

“As a team leader, I can effectively mobilise and ensure we all attend, and this has improved patient care,” he said.

Dr Jimmy Atyera, a Seed program associate, noted that EMS ECHO demonstrates that frontline providers can be mentored without disrupting service delivery.

“This model enables real-time connections between upcountry healthcare providers and specialist healthcare workers, strengthening support for frontline health workers in remote areas,” he said.

The initiative marks a growing trend in leveraging virtual platforms to enhance healthcare delivery, particularly in emergency services, across Uganda’s dispersed health facilities.