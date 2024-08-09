Uganda turns to Japan for 6,000 jobs

A total of 6,000 jobs in the Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) sector are projected to result from the ongoing Uganda-Japan (UJ) Connect project, implemented by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Dr Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary of the ICT Ministry, said UJ Connect is part of the government’s digital transformation roadmap.

Under this initiative, which began in February, Ugandan businesses and youth are matched with Japanese companies to create employment opportunities and enhance the capacity of local innovators.

Mr Amos Mpungu, the principal ICT officer at the Ministry, said there is visible progress over the past six months.

He highlighted the project’s four pillars as policy, capacity building, business matching, and startup acceleration. The business matching component has already seen six Ugandan firms sign contracts with Japanese companies, which is expected to increase job creation as the need for more workforce arises.

Dr Zawedde reported that since 2022, a total of 539,900 Ugandans have been employed, directly and indirectly, through six key innovations developed by Ugandans.

These innovations include the Business Registration System, Integrated Health Information Management System, Electronic Document Record Management System, Electronic Government Procurement System, and the Education Management Information System.

These systems have improved transparency, accountability, and service delivery, generating approximately Shs93.6 billion over the last three years.

To further accelerate the ICT sector, the National ICT Innovation Hub in Kampala was revamped in January 2022. The hub has since hosted 49 innovators and entrepreneurs, employing 321 individuals.

It provides infrastructure support, including computers and internet connectivity, along with mentorship and business advisory services.

The hub has also conducted 122 training sessions, benefiting 9,666 participants, and supported more than 500 beneficiaries through mentorship and internship programmes.

In addition, the government established three regional ICT Innovation Hubs at Kabale, Soroti, and Muni universities, funded by the National ICT Initiative Support Programme.

These hubs support local innovators with training and digital skilling.

Two National ICT job fairs held in 2022 and 2023 opened up 10,163 opportunities for young people, including jobs, internships, apprenticeships, and scholarships.

The Digital Transformation Roadmap, launched by President Museveni in August last year, outlines five pillars as infrastructure, digital services, cyber security, digital skilling, and innovation and entrepreneurship.