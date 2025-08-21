Uganda unveils five-year Rwenzori plan to boost tourism, jobs, and conservation





The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has unveiled a five-year Rwenzori Tourism Destination Management Plan aimed at deliberate and targeted marketing to attract more tourists to the region.

The plan spells out interventions to improve visitor experiences, build local capacity, support conservation, and boost the region’s competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

Juliana Kagwa, the Chief Executive Officer of UTB, said the Rwenzori Tourism Destination Plan is a core pillar of the country’s strategic destination agenda, anchored on collaboration with the public and private sectors through strong partnerships.

“Our core mandate as UTB is marketing the country to the world through better product development, and the Rwenzori destination is one of them. So the launch of this plan is evidence of the hard work of several partners behind the scene, and another cog in the wheel — another step in the right direction,” she said.

She explained that UTB’s approach is to develop tourism in clusters, having earlier started with Karamoja. “If we address our destinations in clusters and develop products per cluster, we will move faster and closer to our 2040 goal of contributing about Shs50 billion to Uganda’s GDP,” Kagwa said.

The plan, she added, was carefully designed after wide consultations and studies on visitor flows, tourist needs, global trends, and Uganda’s unique strengths.

“We discovered we have a hidden gem in the Albertine region, the Rwenzori mountain range. We’ve zeroed in on about 18 to 20 distinct visitor flows,” she noted.

Kagwa said the destination management plan will package wildlife safaris, mountain climbing, hiking, and other attractions to appeal to international tourists, local visitors, and what she called “Ugandan weekenders.”

“The first group we believe will give us momentum is organized group wildlife safaris. We have several national parks in the Rwenzori region, and by integrating safari, climbing, hiking, and running as a sport, we believe we will attract high-value visitors,” she said.

She added that UTB also aims to grow the domestic tourism market: “We’re encouraging Ugandan weekenders to travel during off-peak seasons and benefit from the Rwenzori plan.”

The region’s rich birdlife is also expected to be a strong attraction. “Uganda has over 1,000 bird species, many rare, and birders spend huge sums tracking them. So we encourage both local and international bird lovers to explore the Rwenzori,” Kagwa said.

She added that the iconic Mountains of the Moon offer a mountaineering experience rivaling Kilimanjaro, Kenya, and even Everest. Currently, the Rwenzori Mountains receive about 7,500 visitors annually, and UTB hopes to grow this to match or surpass the 50,000 who climb Kilimanjaro.

“For mountaineers, we want the Rwenzori range to be on their bucket list. The offering is just as exciting and worth any mountaineer’s time and investment,” Kagwa said.

Kiiza Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of the Kasese Tourism Investors Forum, described the plan as a promise to the people of Rwenzori.

“As the private sector in the region, we pride ourselves in ensuring that communities, development partners, and government shape a shared vision. The Rwenzori plan is our greatest asset, not just the snow, national parks, and lakes, but the people, the porters, guides, women weaving baskets, elders, companies, and content creators,” he said.

According to Kiiza, the plan aims to skill 3,000 locals along the tourism value chain by 2030. “This means more jobs in mountaineering, guiding, festivals, and safaris, ensuring that women, youth, and marginalized groups are central to tourism growth,” he said.

He urged the private sector to seize the opportunity: “We should invest in five-star hotels, trails, homestays, marketing, branding, and most importantly in communities. If people benefit and share those benefits fairly, our culture will be celebrated, and tourism will be sustainable and resilient.”