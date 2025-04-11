Uganda unveils stakeholder strategy to boost nuclear energy vision

The Government of Uganda has developed a comprehensive strategy to drive its nuclear power agenda as part of its broader national development efforts.

This development was announced during the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) technical cooperation expert mission on nuclear stakeholder engagement and communication strategy held in Kampala from April 8 to 11.

The event attracted global experts, including Ms Irena Chatzis, the communication and stakeholder engagement officer in the IAEA’s Department of Nuclear Energy; Ms Bellona-Gerard Vittor-Quao, Head of Public Affairs at Nuclear Power Ghana; Ms Kelle Barfield, a nuclear stakeholder engagement consultant; and Mr Javier Farias, an IAEA consultant on stakeholder engagement.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), Ms Irene Bateebe, through a speech read by Dr Patricia Litho, Assistant Commissioner for Communication and Information Management in the ministry, stated:

“We have developed the draft Nuclear Stakeholder Engagement and Communication Strategy for Uganda 2026–2031.”

She added that:

“This strategy will address key issues related to stakeholder engagement, which is one of the 19 critical infrastructure issues identified by the IAEA that are essential for the development of our nuclear power programme.”

Ms Bateebe said the strategy will align communication efforts with Uganda’s National Development Plan IV, ensuring that the nuclear programme contributes to broader national goals.

Efforts to engage stakeholders have already begun, involving government institutions, academia, civil society, media, local communities, and international partners. These include university career seminars, community awareness campaigns, public consultations, and the formation of stakeholder committees and working groups.

“We look forward to actionable insights and recommendations from the IAEA experts on effective engagement strategies and communication practices. Your expertise will be invaluable in refining our stakeholder communication framework, enhancing public understanding, and fostering wider acceptance and participation in the nuclear energy programme,” Ms Bateebe said.

She reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to international best practices in stakeholder engagement and pledged continued collaboration with the IAEA and other partners.

“The government of Uganda, through the MEMD, remains fully committed to implementing international best practices in nuclear energy stakeholder engagement, and pledge to continue working closely with the IAEA and other partners to build robust, transparent, and inclusive communication channels that will ensure the success of Uganda’s nuclear programme,” she added.

Dr Litho said Uganda is learning from other countries with more experience in nuclear energy:

“There is improved technology on how to manage a nuclear plant, and we are taking all those health and safety measures into consideration.”

She also highlighted the peaceful applications of nuclear energy:

“We are also promoting nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, with benefits in health, education, and energy generation which is mostly what we are interested in, and also it is a clean source of energy; you just have to manage it well in terms of the radius it covers, and proximity to people. We are also starting our first project in Buyende.”

Uganda’s journey toward nuclear energy began in earnest in November 2024 with the hiring of Currie Consultants Limited to implement the Resettlement Action Plan for the Buyende Nuclear Project at Kasaato Hill in Buyanja Sub-county.

The country has consistently reiterated its commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology to drive development across sectors such as health, agriculture, water management, industry, and electricity generation.

The government plans to develop a national electricity generation capacity of 52,481 megawatts (MW), of which 24,000 MW is expected to come from nuclear power. This goal is part of Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the 2023 Energy Policy.

The impending amendment to the Atomic Energy Act (2008) is expected to further bolster the country’s regulatory framework for nuclear development.