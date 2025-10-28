Uganda updates national risk assessment to curb financial crime

Uganda has launched an update of its National Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Risk Assessment, officials said, aiming to identify emerging threats and protect the integrity of the country’s financial system.

The initiative, led by the National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Task Force and the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA), seeks to pinpoint sectors vulnerable to illicit activity and guide national strategies to mitigate risks.

“Through this process, we identify the sources of illicit financial activity, measure the vulnerabilities within our systems, and design responses that are realistic and proportionate to the level of risk identified,” said Samuel Were Wandera, Executive Director of the FIA.

Uganda first conducted a national risk assessment in 2017, updated it in 2023, and found persistent threats from fraud, cybercrime, corruption, tax evasion, counterfeiting, smuggling, and wildlife and environmental crimes.

On Monday, Wandera said such offenses erode public trust, reduce foreign investment, divert development resources, and provide opportunities for criminals to launder proceeds through formal financial channels.

The latest update aims to address emerging risks, including cyber-enabled fraud, misuse of virtual assets, and trade-based laundering, while also examining terrorism financing linked to regional insecurity and foreign flows.

“This update goes beyond compliance to international obligations. It is about Uganda strengthening its national resilience, protecting legitimate enterprises, and ensuring that our financial system remains a trusted platform for investment and inclusive growth,” Wandera said.

Moses Kaggwa, Chairperson of the National AML/CFT Task Force, called for regular reassessment saying: “Because of the nature of evolving risks, the National Risk Assessment will be updated every three years to ensure Uganda’s understanding of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing risks remains current, relevant, and responsive to emerging threats.”

FIA’s report rates the money laundering threat for cybercrime as high. It notes that the major conduits for cybercrime in Uganda are e-mail and website scams where people lose “huge amounts of money” buying non-existent products. PHOTO/FILE

Kaggwa emphasized that the assessment will guide the development of targeted, risk-based policies across financial and non-financial sectors and reinforce Uganda’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism framework.

State Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development Henry Musasizi said the exercise is also critical ahead of Uganda’s 2028 mutual evaluation by the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group.

“This assessment is pivotal in demonstrating technical compliance with Financial Action Task Force recommendations by providing evidence that Uganda understands its risks, has prioritized resources accordingly, and developed proportionate strategies,” he noted.

Officials observed that past assessments had exposed the impact of predicate crimes, from fraud and cybercrime to corruption, smuggling, and wildlife trafficking. Such offenses drain the national economy, deter investment, and exacerbate inequality, they said.

“By identifying and assessing Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing risks, the National Risk Assessment provides the country with a roadmap to disrupt criminal networks, strengthen revenue mobilization, protect natural resources, and build a fairer and more resilient economy,” Musasizi added.

About the measures

Uganda’s measures include risk-based supervision by regulators such as the Insurance Regulatory Authority, Capital Markets Authority, and Microfinance Regulatory Authority, enhanced corporate transparency through beneficial ownership disclosure, and joint border taskforces to reduce cross-border smuggling.