Uganda urged to build drug self-reliance as global aid declines

With the announcement that the US is cutting development aid to Uganda, Dei Biopharma Ltd has urged the government to speed up its move toward making its own medicines.

Mr Hitesh Upreti, the Chief Executive Officer of Dei Biopharma Ltd, has asked the government to support local innovators with targeted funding and strong investment. He said Uganda has what it takes to become a leading centre for top-quality drug production and biotech research, especially now, as support from donors continues to drop. “In light of the shifting global aid landscape, Uganda must step up and support its scientists. We cannot continue depending on imports or foreign donations for essential medicines,” Mr Upreti said.

He made the remarks on Sunday after Dei Biopharma’s founder, Dr Matthias Magoola, was honoured with the Pharma Ratna Universe Award 2025—one of India’s top awards in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Ms Olivia Kemigisa, Dei Biopharma’s head of human capital, accepted the award on Dr Magoola’s behalf during a ceremony held on April 20 at the Taj Skyline in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Since the announcement of the aid cuts, several people have expressed concern about how the country will cope and urged the government to come up with ways to sustain the various affected industries, especially the health sector. Speaking at a press conference in March, Mr Kenneth Mwehonge, the Executive Director of HEPS-Uganda, called on the government to “wake up and massively scale up investment in our health priorities.”

“We are calling for an emergency supplementary appropriation by Parliament to close the severe gaps and ensure uninterrupted access to evidence-based and human rights-supporting testing, prevention, and treatment for HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, mpox, Ebola, and other pressing health concerns. The government must act swiftly,” he said.

While meeting Dr Magoola at State House, Entebbe on April 13, President Museveni promised to speed up a new law that will help Uganda’s National Drug Authority (NDA) reach World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3—a key step needed to approve and export locally made vaccines worldwide. “We are working towards expediting the National Drug and Health Products Act so that our National Drug Authority can achieve WHO Maturity Level 3,” President Museveni said. “This will empower Uganda to license and export locally made vaccines to global markets.”

During the Sunday ceremony, Mr Upreti said Dr Magoola’s vision for pharmaceutical independence has begun to inspire not just Uganda, but the entire continent. “Dr Magoola’s vision of making Africa self-reliant in drug production is not just a national cause—it is now a continental calling that’s capturing global attention,” Mr Upreti said.

“The award is a salute to African excellence and a validation of our mission. We are even more committed now—to rise higher, reach farther, and serve better.” The organisers of the award hailed Dr Magoola as “a man who made the whole of Africa proud with his visionary approach,” noting how he built Dei Biopharma from scratch to a $2.5 billion enterprise by 2025. “He owns Africa’s largest pharmaceutical and biotech company,” the citation read.

“His vision is to make Africa free from malaria and other dreaded diseases. This award is not just a personal honour—it is a proud moment for Uganda, Africa, and every dreamer who believes in building global impact from the ground up.” Dei Biopharma Ltd is spearheading the development of cutting-edge medicines and vaccines. Its ultra-modern manufacturing campus, under construction in Matugga, near Kampala, is one of Africa’s most ambitious biotech investments and aims to serve both domestic and international markets.

