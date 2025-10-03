Uganda urged to fast-track AI policy amid surge in cybercrime

The Ugandan government has been urged to accelerate the development of a national Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy to guide investment, safeguard data, and protect citizens, as experts warn of rising cybercrime and mounting risks linked to disruptive technologies.

This call dominated discussions at the five-day 14th Annual East Africa Information Security Conference, hosted by the ISACA Kampala Chapter at Speke Resort Munyonyo, under the theme “Thriving in the Era of Disruptive Technology.”

ISACA, a global association of professionals in information systems, IT, cybersecurity, governance, data protection, and privacy, has been championing digital trust across the region.

Uganda, experts said, is at a crossroads: AI is reshaping finance, healthcare, education, and governance, yet cybercrime is spiraling at alarming rates.

“Artificial Intelligence is increasingly being used as a disruptive technology in the country and needs home-grown data solutions,” Mr Maurice Taremwa, the president of ISACA Kampala, told journalists on Friday, October 4, 2025.

He warned that while AI brings innovation and efficiency, without a guiding framework, it risks exposing Uganda’s digital economy to vulnerabilities and foreign dependency.

Experts stressed that a national AI policy would not only unlock resources for local startups and innovation hubs but also ensure responsible deployment aligned with Uganda’s unique context and priorities.

Mr Taremwa revealed that Interpol reports show cybercrime in Uganda has risen by over 60% in the past year. He cited high-profile cases where financial institutions lost staggering sums—some cases involving UGX 100 billion (USD 25 million)—through digital fraud, misdirected funds, or system breaches.

“The money is in the billions—that one is of no doubt; almost all our financial transactions are now digital, and because we live in an interconnected world, criminals are able to act much faster and impact much larger sums,” Mr Taremwa said.

To guard against this, Mr Taremwa emphasised the three pillars of cybersecurity: confidentiality, which is ensuring sensitive information is accessed only by those authorised; Integrity: Protecting data from unauthorised alteration—Removing just one zero can reduce one million to one hundred thousand and Availability: Guaranteeing access to systems when needed—whether at a petrol station, a hospital, or a bank.

Ms Sharon Kisinde, the ISACA Kampala Board Secretary, highlighted that disruption extends beyond finance and AI. Sustainability and climate-linked projects are increasingly dependent on technology, requiring new approaches to information collection, processing, and security.

“We are seeing renewable energy and green projects as new fronts of disruption,” she said. “The underlying common factor is information. How we process it determines whether our systems are state-of-the-art and whether they meet the requirements for a better livelihood,” she added.

She emphasised ethics and integrity in technology use, noting that ISACA’s membership is anchored in principles of confidentiality, integrity, and accountability.

Other speakers stressed the importance of equipping the population with digital literacy and cybersecurity skills.

Mr Bernard Wanyama, past president of ISACA Kampala, revealed efforts to introduce ICT training in schools and conduct awareness drives in the banking and education sectors. “Our strategy is to impact those who can support the wider population,” he said. “We train teachers, students, and banking professionals because they are at the points of data collection.”

Mr Eric Sekiziyivu, ISACA Vice President, stressed the need to integrate AI into work sectors while paying attention to compliance: “We need to watch the regulator—what are they saying? ISACA will continue to certify more professionals in AI.”

Ms Agnes Lumala, Academic Registrar at UICT, pointed to the success of short courses in sparking student innovations.

Mr Njenga Kahiro of Cyber Security Africa urged for harmonized data protection laws across the EAC to strengthen regional resilience.

On behalf of Dr Amina Zawedde, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT, Ambrose Ruyooka, the commissioner, reassured delegates that the government views ISACA Kampala as a key partner in building digital trust, setting standards, and skilling the workforce through partnerships with academia and industry.



