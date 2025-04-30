Uganda urged to strengthen environmental safeguards in oil and gas sector

The government of Uganda has been urged to strengthen environmental safeguards within the oil and gas sector as the country moves forward with major energy projects.

At the ongoing Energy Convention in Kampala, organised by the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals (UCEM), sector leaders and stakeholders called for stricter enforcement of environmental and social standards in oil-producing regions.

The government’s proactive stance on sustainability was acknowledged, but the need for greater oversight and accountability remained a key concern.

UCEM Chairman Aggrey Ashaba praised the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) for certifying major oil projects and recognised the government’s push for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) adoption. However, he emphasised the importance of auditing compliance with environmental standards to ensure no ecological harm.

“While 98% of EACOP project-affected persons have been compensated, we must still ensure that biodiversity is protected. Partnering with the Petroleum Authority of Uganda is essential to achieve sustainable development,” Mr Ashaba stated.

Mr David Mugagga, the Head of Regulatory Affairs at Hima Cement, also called for the creation of a regulatory "sandbox" that would encourage innovation in renewable energy, similar to the fintech regulatory model adopted by the Bank of Uganda in 2021.

“We need a ministry and an authority that regulates outcomes, rewards risk, and partners for progress,” he said.

Mr Mugagga highlighted Hima Cement's commitment to reducing carbon emissions through cleaner energy adoption, noting that over 50% of the company’s fuel now comes from renewable biomass.

He also pointed to the company’s Hima Coffee Project, which has distributed over 16 million coffee seedlings in the Rwenzori region, as an example of how sustainable fuel sourcing can be integrated with community development.

“We focus on three Cs — the Customer, the Community, and the Country,” Mugagga said. “Our 50–65% substitution rate not only lowers emissions but also creates a market for agricultural waste, benefitting local agriculture.”

In his keynote address, State Minister for Energy Sidronious Okaasai Opolot outlined Uganda’s Energy Transition Plan, which was launched at COP28 in Dubai as a strategic blueprint for balancing fossil fuel reliance with accelerated adoption of renewable energy.

He emphasised the importance of solar, hydro, wind, and geothermal energy in Uganda’s transition to a low-carbon energy future.

“Climate change and global investment trends compel us to rethink our energy systems. Uganda is embracing this challenge with a clear focus on sustainable energy sources,” Mr Opolot said.

He noted that major oil and gas projects like EACOP, Tilenga, and Kingfisher are already incorporating renewable energy components, such as solar power, to reduce their environmental footprint.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa also shared the government's accomplishments in expanding power generation, boosting rural electrification, and introducing clean energy initiatives.

Uganda’s installed electricity capacity has grown to 2,051.6 MW, thanks to large-scale hydro projects such as Karuma (600 MW) and Isimba (183 MW), along with the addition of new solar plants like ItukaSolar (24 MW). Additionally, rural areas have benefited from 516 kWp of solar installations, and over 210 sub-counties have been connected to the national grid, leading to nearly 200,000 new power connections in 2024.

Ms Nankabirwa also highlighted significant infrastructure projects such as the West Nile Grid Connection, the Kalangala Submarine Cable, and developments in e-mobility, biofuels, and the preparation for Uganda’s first nuclear power plant in Buyende.

Uganda’s Energy Transition Plan is gaining momentum, propelled by a strong policy framework, industrial innovation, and international partnerships. As Uganda advances in both oil and gas development and clean energy adoption, the 2025 UCEM Energy Convention underscored that the country's energy future will be shaped by a balanced approach that includes sustainable and inclusive energy solutions.