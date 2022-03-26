Uganda urges conducive policy environment with Burundi to foster bilateral trade

In a bid to promote bilateral trade relations between Uganda and Burundi and attain socio-economic transformation agenda by the two neighboring countries, there needs to be a conducive policy environment and enhanced physical and communication infrastructure between the two East Africa nations, Uganda’s minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation, John Mulimba, has said.

This, the minister said, will help improve the welfare of the citizens in the two countries.

While the political and diplomatic relations between Uganda and Burundi have been cordial, the products of peace are yet to be optimally harnessed to promote trade relations between the two countries as they remain low, (actually the lowest in the East African region), according to the minister.

“Uganda and Burundi are land linked countries and this session is mandated to deliberate on infrastructure development projects that address our geographical location challenges aiming at making both countries land linked through appropriate road and railway networks that provide easy access to world markets,” Mr Mulimba said at the third session of the Burundi – Uganda joint permanent commission which started on Marc 22 – 24 in Bujumbura.

The minister said Uganda was ready to work with Burundi to ensure that all that is required in terms of conducive policy environment is put in place to enhance bilateral trade levels between the two countries.

“Uganda therefore, reiterates its unwavering commitment and readiness to continue working with Burundi to have these relations strengthened further for the mutual benefit of the two countries,” he added.

He also commended both countries for their spirit of Pan-Africanism and constructive engagement exhibited in their commitment to support regional peace and security initiatives against terrorism, especially under the auspices of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) as well as African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Senior government officials at closing of the third Session of the Burundi - Uganda Joint Permanent Commission

“With your indulgence, allow me to recall that Uganda and Burundi were the first troop contributing countries to deploy in Somalia under AMISOM. I wish, on this note, to laud the two governments and their respective Missions in Addis Ababa for their support on AMISOM funding matters during the African Union Commission budgeting processes. I convey Uganda’s appreciation of Lt Gen Diomede Ndegeya, the AMISOM Force Commander for the Year 2021 for his team work with the Ugandan Contingent in Somalia,” he said.

Officials from the two countries also signed MoUs in cooperation in the Energy Sector and Cooperation in the Hydrocarbons Sector.

The 4th session of the Burundi-Uganda Joint Permanent Commission will be hosted by Uganda in 2023 on a date to be mutually agreed upon.

Peter T. Lokeris, the Minister of State for Mineral Development of the Republic of Uganda with Amb Albert Shingiro, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi during the Signing of the two MoUs at the 3rd Session of the Uganda- Burundi Joint Permanent Commission