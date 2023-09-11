Uganda waives visa fees for South Sudan students

More than 10,000 South Sudanese studying in Uganda can now breathe a sigh of relief after being exempted from paying student pass fees.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Kampala, South Sudan Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Simon Juach Deng, said the student pass fees waiver was granted by the Ugandan government on September 6 in line with the unity of the East African Community.

“On September 6, the Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan received a notice of a waiver fees for our students studying in Uganda. Until then, South Sudanese students were being charged as international students in the East Africa Community. So we took it up with various government institutions and finally, we have been granted that waiver,” Mr Deng said.

“The waiver was granted by the Government of Uganda to honour the EAC protocol on the establishment of the East African Community Common Market (free movement of persons) Regulations 8, which states that a citizen admitted as a student in a partner state will be issued a student pass without a fee,” he added.

With the third school term about to start, Ambassador Deng urged all institutions of learning to take note of the new development.

“We request all the learning institutions to take note of this development and cease demanding South Sudanese nationals studying in Uganda to pay for student pass fees,” the ambassador said.

This publication understands that the learners were paying an annual pass fee of $100 (about Shs336,000).

Mr Lual Akol Nhial, the education attaché at the South Sudan embassy, said the student pass fees has been a big challenge to their learners.

“Their biggest challenge has been that if they wanted to study from abroad, say the US or Canada, because their passports would not show visa to Uganda, they would consider them as having studied from Uganda illegally,” Mr Akol said.

The ambassador said with the waiver of the student pass fees, the parents of the learners will now only worry about raising school fees.

“The development, therefore, strengthens bilateral relations between the two countries and comes as a welcome move to those already enrolled here and others intending to come for education,” he said.

Background

Due to political instability that has engulfed South Sudan for very many years, a good number of their learners have been seeking formal education in Ugandan schools right from primary to tertiary level.