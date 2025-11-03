Uganda wins tourism award at Swiss Expo

Uganda has won an award in her premier flagship appearance at the Swiss International Holiday Expo (SIHE) 2025 held in the Southern City of Lugano, Switzerland, from October 31 to November 2.

The expo, which is Switzerland’s premier tourism fair focusing on luxury tourism, meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions/events (MICE) and leisure, attracts more than 400 international buyers, exhibitors from 80 countries, and more than 7,000 visitors.

Uganda was the only country to win the award in the “Natural Paradise” category, while other recipients were private sector tour companies, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As per the same statement, Uganda’s debut at the SIHE was sponsored by the Permanent Mission of Uganda to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, which is also accredited to the Swiss Confederation in Bern, with an aim of positioning the country as a premier travel destination.





Objectives

It also aimed at tapping into the high-spending Swiss travel market, through showcasing the country’s unique attractions. The ministry said markets such as Switzerland offer untapped potential for Uganda’s tourism sector, given the Swiss population’s high per capita income of $102,000 and strong interest in international travel.

According to the Swiss Federal Statistics Office, in 2024, Swiss travellers spent $23 billion abroad. The Mission also partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture to offer a “coffee-tasting experience” during the expo of freshly-brewed Ugandan coffee.

Mr Marcel Tibaleka, the permanent representative, who also doubles as Uganda’s ambassador to the Swiss Confederation, described Uganda’s participation in the expo as “a good strategic investment, which will enhance global recognition, prestige, and credibility of Uganda’s tourism sector”.

“Our participation is one that presents an opportunity to make direct contact with Swiss and European travel enthusiasts and media, elevate Uganda’s ‘Pearl of Africa’ brand, and establish valuable partnerships across priority segments such as luxury safaris, cultural travel, and MICE,” Mr Tibaleka said.



