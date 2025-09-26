Uganda woos global tourists with influencer campaign

Uganda has embarked on an innovative approach to promote its tourism industry by partnering with media influencers from across the globe. Through its embassies, Uganda is leveraging the power of social media to showcase its stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality to a wider audience.

Recently, a group of influential media personalities from South Africa, America, France, and Spain embarked on a familiarization trip to Uganda, where they experienced the country's iconic attractions firsthand. From gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest to wildlife safaris in Queen Elizabeth National Park, the influencers said they were treated to a thrilling adventure.

The initiative, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and Uganda's Embassy in France, aims to position Uganda as one of the world's top tourism destinations. Through their social media platforms, blogs, and videos, the influencers are expected to share their authentic experiences with their millions of followers, highlighting Uganda's unique offerings and promoting the country as an exciting and unique travel destination.

Ugandan Ambassador to Paris, Doreen Ruth Amule, confirmed that she led a group of eight leading media influencers from France and Spain for a five-day familiarization trip to Uganda. "The initiative was basically designed to increase awareness of Uganda in Europe—a continent regarded as one of the best markets for tourism," she said.

Mr. Ertan Anadol, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TANKE—a media agency contracted to deliver the campaign—commended Uganda for its commitment to conserving the environment, which strengthens its reputation as an eco-friendly destination.

The influencers were impressed by Uganda's diverse landscapes, incredible array of wildlife, and warm hospitality. Chad Nathan, an American musician, content creator, and author, said, "It was a lifelong dream of all of us to come to the Pearl of Africa. We ran the Rwenzori Marathon, which was probably one of the hardest marathons I've ever done in my life... But it was amazing just running through the place, seeing the smiles of the locals and all the kids running with us."

Sipho Marima, an athlete and author, acknowledged that Uganda as a tourist destination offers a unique blend of adventure, relaxation, and cultural immersion that is hard to find anywhere else. "I think being in Uganda has been amazing. I said to a friend of mine that the whole experience is unique. It's unique in the sense of there's a lot of first times. I saw gorillas for the first time. I had a conversation with them. I and the gorillas speak the same language, by the way, believe it or not," he said.

The Ugandan Ambassador to Pretoria, Paul Amoru, said Uganda's embassies are currently engaged in commercial and economic diplomacy. "So, all our missions abroad continue to protect Uganda's image, provide consular services, and to expand Uganda's economy. Our bilateral and multilateral relationships," he said.

Through strategic storytelling and influencer-driven advocacy, Uganda aims to strengthen its position as a must-visit destination for travelers in Europe seeking authentic, eco-friendly, and life-changing experiences.



